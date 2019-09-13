Megan Souder is one of the new Communities in Action Corps members.
Why did you decide on Communities in Action Corps?
I have been teaching at my local community college for the past few years and for awhile I was really happy. However, over the past year, I have felt that God was calling me to do something else. So I went searching for opportunities and landed on AmeriCorps. This took me to Communities in Action, and everything felt right, so I accepted the position.
What are your goals for your time in Sidney? What are your top three "bucket list" items for things to do while your in the area?
While I am here in Sidney, my goals are to:
1. Make connections with members of the community
2. Gain New Skills
3. Learn what the community needs and where I fit in the solution.
4. Explore the area.
My top three "bucket list" items are:
1. Travel to Mount Rushmore
2. Visit The Little Bighorn Battlefield
3. Visit Western Montana
What projects will you be working on?
My projects include traveling to local daycares/preschools to get kids excited for reading, the Reading Buddy days, and other literacy-related programs
Is there an opportunity for the general public to be involved with your projects?
Yes, program volunteers are always welcome.
What are your plans for after your service is complete?
I am open to what God has next, whether it is to stay another year or find something else.
What has been your greatest achievement?
Honestly? I hope that I haven't had it yet. This does not mean I have not done great things, I am just still waiting for something worthy of the moniker "greatest achievement." However, I think making the leap to come here is a good way to start finding it.
Is there something else you want people to know about you?
I love listening to Christmas Music on vinyl.