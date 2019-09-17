Samantha Boshoff is in her first year serving Sidney.
Why did you decide on Communities in Action Corps?
AmeriCorps is a well-known service organization at my school, and many students end up doing a year of service after they graduate. Like many of my academic colleagues, I knew I wanted to give back to a community. Of all the AmeriCorps programs I looked into, Communities-in-Action gave me the best opportunity to not only build my resume, but also make a tangible long-lasting difference in a community.
What are your goals for your time in Sidney? What are your top three "bucket list" items for things to do while you’re in the area?
I hope this year will bring me both professional and personal growth. I grew up as a military kid, so I have moved around quite a bit. The one thing I’ve learned through my travels, is there is something to learn from each and every community. That said, my biggest goal for my time here is to learn from Sidney, taking advantage of all the life lessons this city and culture has to teach me. On a less serious note, I’m looking forward to exploring the local scenery, such as the badlands. I love to hike, so one of my goals is to hit as many state parks as possible before I leave.
What projects will you be working on?
Throughout this year I will be serving with the Richland County Housing Authority. My main project will focus on empowering the local labor force. I’m currently planning a few focus groups to assess what barriers to entry there are for locals entering the work force, the skills the labor force has, and the skills local employers are looking for. Later on during my service, the plan is to create a comprehensive job training program that addresses my findings.
Is there an opportunity for the general public to be involved with your projects?
The success of my projects will rely heavily community participation. The best thing the general public can do at this point is look out for opportunities to join my focus groups that way their voice can be heard! Later on during the year, I am hoping to be able to address the concerns that come up with my initial assessments, and I am sure that there will be opportunities to get involved at that point as well.
What are your plans for after your service is complete?
After completing my service in Sidney, my plan is to serve with the PeaceCorps. Long term, however, my plan is to begin working in Washington, D.C. I want to work either as a lobbyist or in legislation, focusing specifically on labor. That said, I’m open to a lot of different possibilities and my number one priority is making our nation a better place for all people to live.
What has been your greatest achievement?
It’s hard for me to pinpoint what my greatest achievement is; I have accomplished a lot more in my life than I once thought was possible. However, if I have to choose one achievement, it is graduating from the University of Washington. It was a time of personal growth. My time there forced me to learn that not everything is going to go as planned and that it’s okay for my life goals to change. I powered through moments of wanting to give up, and my accomplishments as a student led me to being able to be here in Sidney today.