Matthew Moilanen is one of the new members of AmeriCorps in Sidney.
Why did you decide on Communities in Action Corps?
I decided to join the CIA Corps because I have always been very involved in my community and giving back to others that may not be as fortunate as I. The Communities in Action Corps allowed me the opportunity to be of service to the community and help make the community aware of programs that are available to them.
What are your goals for your time in Sidney? What are your top three "bucket list" items for things to do while your in the area?
My biggest goal, which is all encompassing, would be to start the projects and make those projects sustainable for whoever is to take over the projects after my term of service. My three bucket list items would be first to go skating at Lake Louise in Banff, Alberta, the second would be to go to a Montana football game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium, and the last would be to go to a University of North Dakota hockey game at Ralph Engelstad.
What projects will you be working on?
The projects that I will be working on are designing a Boys and Girls Club License Plate, designing and merging the Dawson County and Richland County Boys and Girls Club websites, and optimizing the Boys and Girls Club social media sites along with establishing a GoogleAds campaign to promote new programs and help with fundraising.
Is there an opportunity for the general public to be involved with your projects?
Certainly the public can get a Boys and Girls Club License Plate when it is available. The other way the public can get involved is through volunteering in events that the Boys and Girls Club hosts throughout the year.
What are your plans for after your service is complete?
My plans after my term of service is complete is to explore another Americorps position or look for opportunities to work with a non-profit. In my short 2 weeks at the Boys and Girls Club I have enjoyed the projects that I have been working on so far and would love to continue those types of projects.
What has been your greatest achievement?
My greatest achievement would be being the first of my immediate family to graduate with a Bachelor's Degree.