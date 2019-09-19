Joe White is serving with the Richland County Housing Authority and the Commission on Aging.
Why did you decide on Communities in Action Corps?
I decided on CIA for two main reasons. The first of which is my desire to explore what the rest of the country has to offer and meet some of the amazing people living in it who have life experiences different than my own. So far my time in Sidney has been wonderful—both the people and the gorgeous landscape surrounding the town. I will never get tired of looking out into the horizon. My second reason for venturing out to Sidney is my interest in public health and working specifically with under-served communities. While attending the University of Pittsburgh for my undergraduate degree in Biology, I spent a lot of time working with a student organization called Facilitating Opportunities for Refugee Growth and Empowerment (FORGE). We operated two mentorship programs aimed at helping the large refugee population in the Greater Pittsburgh area. We helped support refugee families and high school students with navigating what was a huge culture shock for them, looking to help them acclimate to the day-to-day life in the United States and filling in the gap between resettlement and setting down roots in their new home.
What are your goals for your time in Sidney? What are your top three “bucket list” items for things to do while you’re in the area?
My goals for my time here in Sidney include professional and personal growth, finding a home here among the community, along with taking advantage of the chance to see the beautiful natural landscape of Montana and all that it entails.
What projects will you be working on?
I will be assessing the needs of seniors living in Richland County—looking to identify what issues are important to them as well as how they would like to see them addressed. With all of this data, which currently does not exist, I will be working with the Housing Authority and the Commission on Aging to develop a strategic plan to improve their quality of life.
What are your plans for after your service is complete?
After my service here in Sidney, I plan on returning to Pittsburgh to earn a Master’s of Public Health in epidemiology from the University of Pittsburgh.
What has been your greatest achievement?
The greatest achievement of mine that I can think of occurred when I was volunteering with FORGE as part of their high school mentorship program. I tutored a Syrian refugee named Aya who had come to the United States eight months prior. Attending college and becoming a physician was her passion. The day she came into the tutoring session and told me that she was accepted into school was the happiest moment during my time as a tutor. Seeing how hard she strived to achieve her goal while contending with the adversity of being a refugee and witnessing her perseverance firsthand underscored my desire to work with people in under-privileged populations. I was humbled to have the opportunity to support her.