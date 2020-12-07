Montana Governor-Elect Greg Gianforte believes that more can be done to help the oil and gas industry thrive in Montana, and it is something he has already begun working on.
“In particular, as I talk to folks in oil and gas, there is more we can do at the state level to bring more customer service to the agencies that serve the Oil Patch,” Gianforte told the Sidney Herald during his first statewide media call. “That starts, in my mind, with getting the right people on the bus.”
Gianforte began the process of filling the bus with the "right people" shortly after the election, when he named a transition advisory team to review and recommend candidates to serve as the new directors for Department of Natural Resources and Conservation and the Department of Environmental Quality.
Among the people named to that advisory team were Alan Olson, executive director of the Montana Petroleum Association and Bud Clinch, a former DNRC director and former executive director of the Montana Coal Council, as well as a variety of others who ranged from president and CEO of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Kyle Weaver to Rosebud County Commissioner and President of the Montana Association of Counties and rancher Doug Martens.
“We can develop our resources and protect the environment,” Gianforte said. “They are not mutually exclusive.
Gianforte added that he is getting a good response at the ServeMontana.com website, where he invited people from across the state to apply for a position in his administration.
“Right now, we have the help of 10 different nominating committees to vet and narrow candidates down to the most qualified individuals, so we can bring customer service back to these state agencies.”
Another key point Gianforte hit on several times during his press conference was COVID-19.
“I’m choosing to wear a mask,” Gianforte said. “I will encourage others to do that. It just shows respect to others around us. We need to be conscious of the impacts of large gatherings. We need to get the people’s business done, and do it safely.”
Gianforte also indicated that he is likely to adopt most if not all of the vaccination plan that Montana has developed under Gov. Steve Bullock’s administration, pointing out the state’s plan has been based on federal guidelines.
But he has asked his COVID-19 task force to review the plans, and provide input on it, so it could get some tweaks between now and when his administration takes the reins in January.
“There’s not going to be a lot of disparity in the overall objective,” Gianforte said. “We need to get this to the most vulnerable and those who are most susceptible, as well as to our front line health care workers and others in positions like our teachers.”
Gianforte added he is very encouraged by the progress with the vaccine, but added that some patience is going to be required.
“It’s not going to happen instantaneously,” Gianforte said. “It won’t be generally available until later in the spring. That gives us some light at the end of the tunnel, but we have to look out for ourselves and our loved ones until we can get that into place.”
Gianforte’s advisors are also working on the budget that Gov. Bullock’s office has released. A clock is ticking for Gianforte's team to tweak that document before it is submitted to the legislature. Gianforte has hired Kurt Alme, U.S. Attorney for Montana, as his budget director for that task, and he is already working on it.
Bullock’s proposal did not include any cuts to spending. Gianforte said slowing the growth of state spending remains a priority for his administration, “so we can provide tax relief to Montanans across the board and get our economy going.”
Medicaid expansion, meanwhile, will not be eliminated, Gianforte said.
“That is a commitment I made in the campaign and we are going to carry it forward,” he said.
Gianforte said he believes a strong safety net is necessary for people in need, but added it cannot stay financially viable without some changes.
“(Those) are laid out in the Montana Comeback plan,” he said. “We will look at modifications to minimize fraud and waste and to make sure that the safety net is there and financially sound for those who need it."
Meanwhile, Gianforte is soon headed back to Washington D.C. to finish out his term in the House of Representatives for the lame duck session of the U.S. Congress.
“There is a probability that an additional package (for COVID-19 relief) will be put on the House floor, and I will be there to debate that and to vote on it,” he said. “There’s no clarity yet on what is in it.”
Gianforte said he’s been advocating for some restrictions to be relaxed.
“There’s about $120 to $140 billion unused PPP dollars from the first CARES Act,” he said. “I’m a strong advocate for releasing that for additional assistance to small businesses.”
Leadership, he said has been blocking a vote on that, but the measure does have bipartisan support.
“Nancy should get out of the way,” Gianforte said. “I would vote for that tomorrow if it was held today.”