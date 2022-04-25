Governor Greg Gianforte and his wife, Susan, traveled to Sidney during their 56 county tour of Montana and stopped to tour All-Check Medical Center, MiMi’s Kitchen and Butler Ag.
After the conclusion of the tours, the Sidney Herald was able to ask the Governor a few questions.
First, the Governor responded to a question that asked about record low unemployment numbers and what can be done to solve the shortage of workers. “Our comeback plan, by lowering taxes and reducing regulations, has fired up our economy. We now have more people working in Montana than ever before but it has created a very restricted labor market where many employers can’t find people to fill positions,” said Gianforte.
One solution to this problem is the creation of the MTAC program which helps employers invest into their employees to acquire the skills necessary to create a path to a better job and a better living.
“Montana has been exporting Montanan’s, along with beef and grain, for decades. At the Department of Commerce we’ve kicked off our ‘Come Home Montana’ campaign. We’ve identified 120,000 people that went to high school or college in Montana and we’re recruiting them to come home, go to work for Montana companies or come home and bring a job with them and use the internet to commute to work, or to come home and start a business.”
The next question Gianforte was faced with is how to keep Montana unique despite citizens from other states moving in. He discussed how the influx of people moving into the state is driving up housing prices and taking away jobs for Montana residents. However; Gianforte said,
“Montana is a big state. As we discussed, we don’t have enough people to fill the jobs we have. People coming here, if they go to work, are going to be good for the overall economy.”
He then went on to give the people of Montana two jobs to help this issue. One is to create more well paying jobs so people can prosper, and the second is to protect the Montana way of life, “ If people move here they need to assimilate and become Montanans,” he said.
The last question inquired about forms and related communications regarding the “Agency Bill Monitoring Form.” The Sidney Herald asked if the state constitution’s Right To Know is being violated due to the governor saying he would only provide those documents if the court ordered him to do so after a reporter submitted a request for the documents.
The Governor and his press secretary told the Herald that they would send over documents regarding the question but the Sidney Herald had not received any documents as of press time..
The governor is now facing a lawsuit concerning his refusal to produce the documents. The Sidney Herald will follow this story up on Sunday with information on that lawsuit and any response to our question received by the governor.