Gifts From the Heart season has blown in just like winter did, very quickly! Our selected date this year is Saturday, Dec. 12. We will continue to provide this free “store” at the Masonic Temple located on West Main street, across from the Courthouse. This is a one day only event! In past years the “open” hours were from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Due to Covid 19, we are extending those hours this year. We will start at 7 a.m. and will close at 3 p.m.
There are a few more changes to follow the government mandates placed upon Montana. We strictly adhere to these temporary guidelines, with no exceptions, nor negotiations. A mask is REQUIRED to enter the building. Whatever your beliefs and/or feelings are on this issue, they have been taken into consideration. But, in order to keep both shoppers and volunteers healthy for the holidays, we are mandating masks to enter the Masonic Temple on Saturday, Dec. 12. If you choose to come without a mask, one will be provided. If you refuse, we will unfortunately be unable to serve you. Hand sanitizer will be available as well. If you have symptoms of illness, we ask that you please stay home out of consideration for others.
Another change, no one will have to stand in line in the cold morning weather. We will be issuing a number on a first-come first-serve basis, serving in consecutive order, allowing us to serve a maximum of three people in the building at a time. Normally it takes about 20-30 minutes per family. Due to our responsibilities to adhere to state mandates, we are requesting only one parent/guardian per household to shop, allowing us to assist each shopper in a 15-minute maximum experience. Please do not bring any children to this event – we want them to be surprised when they receive their gifts!
In past years, this store has provided hundreds of local families a way to provide Christmas for their children and food on the table. Our motto, “From the community, For the community, Back into the community,” has enabled this non-profit organization to do just that! We have two stipulations to participate in Gifts From the Heart; the child(ren) must be 0-18 and reside with you in Richland County.
As many of you know, Covid-19 has hindered many things, and donations are among these. Due to this we are in extra need of donations including monetary contributions, new toys, games, books, coats, and clothing. Extra volunteers are always welcome, but especially this year with the added requirements that are being put in place. If you or your business would like to donate and/or volunteer this year, please contact Jakkie Waller at 406–480–9117.
We truly appreciate the community's generous donations, whether they be monetary, gifts and/or time! You are the reason Gifts From the Heart can continue to help those in need. Thank you for making this a success every year. May you have a blessed year and Holiday Season!