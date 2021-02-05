It’s that wonderful time of the year when everyone’s favorite snack is back on sale: Girl Scout cookies.
The delightful delicacies are starting to go on sale, and local troops are offering sales in different ways to accommodate for COVID-19 concerns.
Nicole Davidson, the troop leader of Troop 2433, talked about the cookie sales and everything people need to know about it.
Q: When is the start date and when is the end date for cookie sales?
A: Cookie sales start on Feb. 5, and our preorders go through Feb. 21. But the girls are still able to sell through April 1.
Q: The big thing about the cookies is the different flavors, are there any new flavors this year?
A: We don’t have any new flavors from our baker. People have probably heard of some, but they are from a different baker that our council does not use.
Q: What kind of feeling do you and the Girl Scouts get each time this rolls around each year?
A: It’s exciting. A lot of the girls enjoy getting out there and trying to sell cookies. For us, it also means that we can make some plans about things that we want to do as troops because that’s basically what our money goes to, is to buy the patches that the girls earn and to provide supplies for anything that we might do. As the girls get older we get some opportunities, we can go to camp or travel as part of Girl Scouts. So it’s exciting for the girls because then we get to plan on things we’re going to do with the money they earned.
Q: Whenever it comes to selling the cookies this year, with COVID, are you able to go out and about to do this, or is it online?
A: The girls have an opportunity to set up a digital website. I know some of the parents will be helping with that and then sharing those to friends and family to use that. We do have an option with digital cookies that people can order from the girls online, and they can pay for it then online instead of us having to handle money. Then the girls would actually be able to deliver the cookies to them so they don’t have to pay shipping, so that’s kind of a cool way to go about that. If people don’t know a Girl Scout they can reach out to someone so they can get connected to get some cookies.
Davidson added that this year, the girls are getting some door hangers to help accommodate with COVID, that way they aren’t talking with people directly.
The door hangers also have the girls’ digital cookie information on it, so that is another way people will be able to get access to digital sales.
Davidson said that she isn’t sure if girls will be able to set up booths around town for sales, but if anyone doesn’t get a knock on their door or doesn’t know any Girl Scouts, there is a website where they can search by their zip code and find the troops in their area to be able to reach out.
On top of that, the Girl Scouts always try to tie in a service aspect to the sales, meaning that the proceeds go to helping the scouts do something for the community.
Some local scouts have done some great things recently: One scout earned her gold award by lobbying for and creating a dog park. Another troop made caring bags for foster kids, and another troop provided Christmas for a family in need.
The website to search by your zip code to find local troops is www.girlscouts.org, and the Montana council’s way to connect customers to Girl Scouts is www.gsmw.org/en/cookies/about-girl-scout-cookies/meet-our-cookies-lbb.html.