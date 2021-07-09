Four Sidney High School students got to attend Girls State, which is hosted by the American Legion, in June and were able to meet a lot of people and do a lot of things while there in Helena.
Three of the students, Ecriselia Flores, Serenity Kuntz and Alexa Iversen, sat down to talk about what they liked about the experience the most and what things they may have learned.
Q: Generally, how much did you enjoy the experience?
Iversen: It was a meaningful experience. We made really good social connections with people but we also learned a lot too. We got to apply what we learned in school there.
Kuntz: Usually you go as a junior, but I think going as a senior we definitely had an advantage and a leg up, having government class with (Brad Faulhaber) beforehand. I felt going in that we did have a lot more knowledge as seniors and having that government knowledge a little bit more.
Flores: Honestly it went a lot better than I thought it would, and I wasn’t expecting it to be so fun.
Q: You talked a little bit about meeting people with new ideas and beliefs, so what was it like to meet new people like that?
Flores: I guess I went into it thinking that it was going to be very much like Sidney, like a lot of Republican views, but when we got to talk to Representative (Matt) Rosendale, those questions that came up, I realized that a lot more of the girls were actually more Democrat. I went in it and respected everyone’s views.
Kuntz: It’s like the real world. We definitely got a taste of politics in the real world, and people aren’t so nice and you don’t agree with them.
Iversen: I think it was split pretty evenly though, for the most part.
Claire Frank was another Sidney senior who went with the other three to Helena, and her thoughts about the trip will be coming out in a future edition of The Sidney Herald.
One thing the girls got to do, that defines Girls and Boys State across the country, is participate in their own government processes. Girls are put into different towns and can run for office in their own town and in the state legislature that is set up, campaigning and participating in mock trials along the way.
Along with meeting Rosendale, attendees also got to meet Governor Greg Gianforte, among others in the Montana legislature.
When Iversen, Flores and Kuntz referenced meeting Rosendale, they mentioned some girls asked tough questions and weren’t too respectful, but it was part of the experience seeing different viewpoints.