Giving Tuesday is an annual event recognized around the globe and is the Tuesday following Thanksgiving, this year Dec. 3. The date is no coincidence according to Melissa Boyer, CGPA director with Foundation for Community Care.
"Giving Tuesday is after Black Friday, Shop Small Saturday, Cyber Monday," Melissa said. "It's about taking a step back from all of the getting and remember giving."
Many organizations around Sidney receive donations on Giving Tuesday, including Boys and Girls Club, MonDak Heritage Center, Foundation for Community Care, ROI, Sidney Gymnastics, Emmaus House and Sunrise Women's Clinic. All organizations can be found at givingtuesday.org.
Last year, Foundation for Community Care received $30,000 in donations, aided by the community partners, who pledge to match funds received and help get the word out about donating. The foundation's community partners include Doug and Kris Hettich, Violet Tharp, Edward Jones Investments and Stockman Wealth Management.
"It's not always just about donating," Boyer said. "We want people to get involved in the community. So if you just volunteer somewhere or help somebody on the sidewalk or pick up garbage or do something on Giving Tuesday, just to give back."
While dollars help local organizations, people can do more than give money.
"It's definitely a day to think of what you can do to impact your community," said Jennifer Boyer, community engagement coordinator for the foundation. "Give of yourself, give of your finances, give of your support in whatever way."
Donations received by the foundation go into a donor-restricted endowment. For the last seven years, since the event first started, the foundation has collected over $90,000 in donations.
"Our endowment is like our healthcare savings account," Melissa said. "Each May, we then go ahead and ask for people to write grants to us. That grant money that is given out goes to healthcare-related needs in our community. This past year we gave our $317,000 toward healthcare-related needs in our community."
Those needs covered things from playground equipment at Rau School to cardiac monitors in the emergency room.
To make a donation, people can go online to the organization's website or directly to givingtuesday.com. There is also the option to visit or call the organization directly.