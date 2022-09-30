It’s homecoming week at the Sidney high school and one of the activities was to create a thank you wall in the concession stand area. Students and staff were encouraged to thank anyone in Sydney that has made a difference in their lives. Everyone in the community was thanked from school employees to the fire department.
This idea was invented by Activities Director Chris Lee.
“I went to a coaching clinic this summer and was taught the spotlight drill from a football coach in Texas," Lee told the Sidney Herald. "He has kids stand up and say something nice not about football but about something else in the kids life. It’s cool to see the look on the kids faces and on the coaches faces. From there I develop this index card thing on a whim. I’ve asked a lot of money from the community to use for our kids, and it’s important that the kids realize how fortunate they are to live in a community as giving a Sidney.“
And not only is this an exercise in citizenship, positive attitude, and mental health, it spreads a smile. There are many more thank you cards on the concession stand wall. Be sure to check them out.
Here are some examples in the meantime:
- Brenda, thank you for making the school, sealed, and everything else presentable to the public for all our games.
- Former Sydney high school golfers, thank you for offering support, well wishes, and for always asking how the team is doing and for tracking their progress through the years.
- Mrs. Nevins thank you for always supporting me all throughout middle school and always caring and asking how I am doing.
- Mrs. Hinckley thank you for helping me in class and for being there when I need someone to talk to.
- Sidney coaches thank you for always pushing us to do our best.
- Miss SUNDT, thank you for teaching me tips to play my instrument. You are really funny.
- Pam RADKE is working hard every day to serve the school district lunch and breakfast she is the sweetest member in the school.
- MARCI CUNDIFF, thank you for running an awesome business and being a great supporter of the Eagles. You are an amazing person and a great second mom to me.
- JEN CARLILE, thank you for being such a big part of my life. You have developed you I am as a dancer and a person. You inspire and push me every single day.
- City fire department thank you for putting out fires and keeping us safe.
- GY MELBY, thank you for being a great teacher. You help me to become stronger and better. You always are great to go talk to. You make School a little bit better.
- Pepsi/blue rock, thank you for always supporting Sidney schools and athletics.
- Vess Hurley & HURLEY oil field, thank you for supporting and sponsoring high school sports! We appreciate you in our community.
- Jim MEISSEL, thank you for being a great help to the school and students. You’re always here super early and leave super late. Your dedication shows a lot in your work and attitude. Thank you for dealing with all you do. We appreciate you.
- Reynolds market, thank you for providing me with a job and supporting me throughout football. The people I work with are all truly amazing.
- STACY MCNALLEY, thank you so much for always supporting me in everything I do and being so kind and generous in everything you do.
- Jeff MEAD, thank you for your dedication to Sidney youth and athletics.
- Penny filler, thank you for always supporting me in sports and personally. I appreciate you coming to all of our sporting events and taking pictures.
- TERRY ROTH, thank you for putting so much effort into bettering the softball program in Sidney. You are appreciated.
- MElissa Quilling, thank you for allowing me to coach, I know it’s not easy.
- Ranch Haralson, thank you for all the time you have donated to youth of SIDNEY through flag football and baseball.
- Thank you to all Sidney businesses that support the Eagles.
- Gem city motors, thank you for giving me and other students the opportunity to work there and also supporting SIDNEY athletics and other associations involved with our school.
- Chad, thank you for all the work you do at the rink and for everything. You have saved me multiple times, either sharpening my skates or just making practice fun.