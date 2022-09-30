Giving Wall is a tribute to the community's efforts for Sidney youths
Robyn Heck | Sidney Herald

It’s homecoming week at the Sidney high school and one of the activities was to create a thank you wall in the concession stand area. Students and staff were encouraged to thank anyone in Sydney that has made a difference in their lives. Everyone in the community was thanked from school employees to the fire department.

This idea was invented by Activities Director Chris Lee.



