Glendive Medical Center (GMC) welcomed Jacqueline Salisbury, SWLC to the Behavioral Health team. Salisbury recently moved from Oklahoma with her family and specializes in behavioral therapy for children and adolescents.
“I am excited to be part of the clinical team here at Glendive Medical Center,” Salisbury said. “I really enjoy working with children and families and have spent the past five years providing intensive services for challenging behaviors and enhancing family dynamics.”
Salisbury received her bachelor and Master of Social Work from Western Kentucky University with specialization in rural practice and has worked in health centers as well as the Oklahoma State Penitentiary. She has experience as a psychological clinician, family intervention specialist, as well as a clinical supervisor and is happy to be in a rural setting and part of a team that has extensive knowledge and experience in the field of psychiatry.
Glendive Medical Center opened its new state-of-the-art Behavioral Health Unit in November and has had great success in caring for patients and providing a safe, confidential space to receive treatment.
Salisbury will provide mostly outpatient services through Gabert Clinic and will work alongside Dr. Lassiter, psychiatrist, and Christopher Henderson, PMHNP in treatment options for patients.
Salisbury moved with her partner and two sons as well as three dogs, two rats and a bearded dragon. They have already enjoyed hiking in Makoshika and they are pleased with how friendly and welcoming Glendive has been.
"Jacqueline has a heart for patients and she is the perfect fit as we build our behavioral health team,” stated Parker Powell, “We are fortunate to have a high caliber staff for mental health in our community.”
To make an appointment with Jacqueline Salisbury, call the Gabert Clinic at 406-345-8901.