Glendive Medical Center is the first hospital in Montana to offer robotic-arm assisted total knee and partial knee replacements with Stryker’s Mako System. This highly advanced robotic technology transforms the way knee replacement surgery is performed, enabling surgeons to have a more predictable surgical experience with increased accuracy.
The demand for joint replacements is expected to rise in the next decade. Total knee replacements in the United States are estimated to increase by 673 percent by 2030, while primary total hip replacements are estimated to increase by 174 percent. 5 Yet studies have shown that approximately 30 percent of patients are dissatisfied after conventional surgery.
“With Mako, we can provide each patient with a personalized surgical experience based on their specific diagnosis and anatomy,” said Dr. Jean Basta, orthopedic surgeon of Glendive Medical Center. “Using a virtual 3D model, Mako allows surgeons to create each patient’s surgical plan pre-operatively before entering the operating room. During surgery, we can validate that plan and make any necessary adjustments while guiding the robotic-arm to execute that plan. It’s exciting to be able to offer this transformative technology across the joint replacement service line to perform total knee and partial knee replacements.”
The Mako Total Knee application is a knee replacement treatment option designed to relieve the pain caused by joint degeneration due to osteoarthritis. Through CT-based 3D modeling of bone anatomy, surgeons can use the Mako System to create a personalized surgical plan and identify the implant size, orientation and alignment based on each patient’s unique anatomy. The Mako System also enables surgeons to virtually modify the surgical plan intra-operatively and assists the surgeon in executing bone resections.
The Mako Partial Knee application is a treatment option designed to relieve the pain caused by joint degeneration due to osteoarthritis that has not yet progressed to all three compartments of the knee.
Following the personalized pre-operative plan, the surgeon guides the robotic-arm during bone preparation to execute the predetermined surgical plan and position the implant. By selectively targeting only the part of the knee damaged by osteoarthritis, surgeons can resurface the diseased portion of the knee, while helping to spare the healthy bone and ligaments surrounding the knee joint.
Studies have shown robotic-arm assisted partial knee replacement to be two to three times more accurate than manual partial knee replacement procedures.
“We are proud to be the first hospital to offer this highly advanced robotic technology in our area,” said Parker Powell, CEO of Glendive Medical Center. “The addition of Mako to our orthopaedic service line further demonstrates our commitment to provide the community with outstanding healthcare.”