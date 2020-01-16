Glendive Medical Center (GMC) is pleased to announce Dr. Mark Rangitsch, Board-Certified Orthopedic Surgeon has joined Dr. Jean Basta at Gabert Clinic. Rangitsch enjoys all facets of orthopedic surgery, including trauma, fracture care, join replacement surgery, and sports medicine.
“I am looking forward to helping expand the orthopedic practice at Glendive Medical Center,” said Rangitsch. “I have worked alongside Dr. Basta in Cheyenne for many years and together, we are committed to bringing outstanding orthopedic care to this region.”
Glendive Medical Center recently invested in the Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Surgery System for patients who need partial and total knee replacements.
“I have experience with the Mako System and see the excellent benefits it provides in faster recovery and mobility in patients,” said Rangitsch. “I’m pleased the hospital is providing this level of advanced technology and tools to treat patients.”
Rangitsch was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, and was raised in Kemmerer, Wyoming. He received his undergraduate degree at the University of Wyoming and obtained his graduate degree from Creighton University School of Medicine in 1989. He completed both his internship in general surgery and his residency in orthopedic surgery at the Oregon Health Sciences University in Portland, Oregon, graduating in 1994. He served in the United States Army Reserve for 10 years and has practiced orthopedic surgery in Cheyenne, Wyoming as well as various locations in the United States for 26 years.
In his spare time, Rangitsch enjoys spending time with his wife, kids, and grandkids. He also enjoys bird hunting, fishing, and the outdoors. He’s excited to meet and get to know patients in the region.
"We are very happy to have Dr. Rangitsch on board at Glendive Medical Center,” stated Parker Powell, CEO. “The need for orthopedic services has been steadily growing and we are pleased to be able to provide the absolute best care right here in Glendive.”
To make an appointment with Dr. Mark Rangitsch, call the Gabert Clinic at 406-345-8901.