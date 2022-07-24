Big Cat Tournament

Champions Brett Burman and Cole Plouffe. 

 Submitted Photo

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

7/16/22 — Sidney, MT. — There always seems to be two mainstays at the Monster Cat Roundup. The anglers should always expect a challenging bite and they should never forget the sunscreen. This year provided more of the same. The summer heat peaked in the mid 90’s this time around, but despite those difficult conditions it is safe to say the 50-boat field won this version of the battle! Twenty teams weighed in over 20 lbs. breaking the previous record of seventeen teams with 20+ pounds in 2020. Teams reported solid weights, but limited numbers. In what has become customary at this post-spawn event, a five fish limit presented it’s own unique challenges.

No one “cracked the code” quite like Glendive anglers, Cole Plouffe and Brett Burman. The veteran Catfishermen deployed a mobile strategy that helped them land over 40 catfish throughout the duration of the event. Those are numbers unheard of in this Sidney section for this time of year. Cole stated, “We caught over 20 Cats in one spot and had 35+ pounds by 10:00 AM”. They ended with 37.80 lbs., the third best weight in tournament history. Brett landed the 2nd largest catfish of the day when be boated a 10.09 lb. brute. That fish provided the cushion needed to secure the crown. It is the first Monster Cat Roundup title for either angler, but it is a 6th tournament championship for Plouffe during his Montana Cats Career. Moving himself into a tie with Chad Dawson and the Wise Guys (Bobby and Robert) for 3rd All-Time in career circuit victories. Congratulations gentleman on a great day on the water!



Tags

Load comments