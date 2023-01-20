The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced Friday morning that a Glendive man who was captured and died as a prisoner of war during World War II was accounted for Aug. 24, 2022. His family just recently received their full briefing on his identification which delayed the announcement, according to a DPAA press spokesman. U.S. Army Cpl. Franklin H. Bennett was 20 years old when he died on July 19, 1942, according to prison camp records.
Bennett was a member of the 54th Signal Maintenance Company when Japanese forces invaded the Philippine Islands in December of 1941. Fighting continued until the surrender of the Bataan peninsula on April 9, 1942 and of Corregidor Island on May 6, 1942.
Bennett was amongst thousands of captured U.S. and Filipino service members who were held and killed at POW camps. It is reported that Bennett was captured when U.S. forces in Bataan surrendered to the Japanese. He was subjected to the 65-mile Bataan Death March and then held at the Cabanatuan POW camp. More than 2,500 POWs died in this camp during the war.
Historical records show the Bennett was buried alongside other deceased prisoners in the local Cabanatuan Camp Cemetery in Common Grave 312. After the war, American Graves Registration Service (AGRS) personnel exhumed those buried in the Cabanatuan cemetery and relocated the remains to a temporary U.S. military mausoleum near Manila.
In 2018, the remains associated with Common Grave 312 were disinterred and sent to the DPAA laboratory at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii for analysis. Using dental and anthropological analysis and circumstantial evidence, DPAA scientists were able to identify Bennett's remains.
It has been announced that Bennett will be buried in Pensacola, Florida in the future.