The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced Friday morning that a Glendive man who was captured and died as a prisoner of war during World War II was accounted for Aug. 24, 2022. His family just recently received their full briefing on his identification which delayed the announcement, according to a DPAA press spokesman. U.S. Army Cpl. Franklin H. Bennett was 20 years old when he died on July 19, 1942, according to prison camp records. 

Bennett was a member of the 54th Signal Maintenance Company when Japanese forces invaded the Philippine Islands in December of 1941. Fighting continued until the surrender of the Bataan peninsula on April 9, 1942 and of Corregidor Island on May 6, 1942. 



