Kali Godfrey got the job as the executive director of the Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce in the thick of the pandemic, and as if the job wasn’t already important as it is, she now has the task of helping businesses in the area as everyone starts to prepare for life to go “back to normal.”
It’s a role that she is happy to have, and she is ready to keep growing and learning and ready to take on 2021.
Right away on the job, she started learning some things that helped her adjust to the role.
Godfrey said there was a learning curve, and she had to slow dance and take a chance to learn some things and not rush any projects.
As the executive director, Godfrey has a lot of tasks in her day-to-day schedule; essentially, she said, the chamber is a resource center. If people call and ask questions about where they can get some services, for example a new tire, Godfrey can give them places in town that can do that.
Ultimately, the goal is to serve the Sidney businesses, she said.
Godfrey also has a part in helping restaurants prepare if sports tournaments are coming to town; for example, the chamber would tell restaurants that teams and fans are visiting and so they should get ready to serve more people.
Businesses everywhere took hits during the pandemic, but in Sidney, some businesses were able to open, and Godfrey said other businesses reported some of their best periods of business during the pandemic. Godfrey said that businesses found ways to operate around all the challenges.
And although the chamber has had to make some changes to some of their ideas and events, Godfrey said she is excited for everyone to be able to get going again once the pandemic has died down and things get back to normal more and more.
Godfrey said she is excited for some events to be able to take place, including a New Year’s event that hasn’t previously been done in Sidney, and more recently, the chamber sent out a survey to gauge where people’s thoughts are.
“The survey has six different focus areas that we were considering focusing on, and we’re going to let that go out to the public and develop a strategic plan from it,” she said.
As for what Godfrey and the chamber are envisioning for businesses and the city once the pandemic dies down, she is hoping to focus on organic things.
For example, Godfrey wants to focus on the public lands Sidney has to offer, showing people how to access them. She wants to create an interactive map for this, which is a big goal for her for this year.
In the sports world, Godfrey can see more opportunities: As one of the biggest cities in eastern Montana, Sidney gets to host tournaments, and these tournaments are good chances for businesses to get exposure and get customers.
Godfrey said COVID-19 kind of threw things off in this regard, but this is an area she thinks will be good this year.
Another big goal for Godfrey this year is to find sustainable funding solutions for the chamber.
“If we have that under wraps, we can expand our opportunities in terms of serving the community, whether that be in recreation or professional development or business promotion. We’re not there yet, and I would like to be, and how we do that is by increasing membership,” she said.
More than anything, Godfrey really wants to keep learning this year and growing within her role to better serve the community, and with opportunities looking more plentiful if the pandemic slows down, she will be spearheading an important movement to help develop the city.