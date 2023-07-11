Golf carts were lined up in rows at Sidney Country Club waiting for the start of the four-person golf scramble, while farmers, producers, and business people in the agriculture industry were patiently milling around for the opening of Ag Appreciation Golf Day.
The day was exceptionally beautiful as the sun baked the green blades of grass. Golfers soon rode off to their designated tee boxes to begin their 18 - hole tournament. None had ever experienced a day like this.
Victor Gustafson of Sidney said this was his third year at the event. A former farmer and machinist, Gustafson said he has been golfing for a few years now.
“This gets people to know one another by having a good time,” he said.
Helena Agri-Industries employee Tom Olson has been a long standing member of the Sidney Country Club for 20 years. He knows the sport and said he is pretty good at golf, however he said this day is not a competition, but a day of having fun.
“It puts pressure off of us and golf relieves us from this pressure,” Olson explained.
This is Olson’s second year playing golf at Ag Appreciation Golf Day.
“I love it here. It makes getting out of work so much fun,” Olson said.
Kali Godfrey, executive director of the Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture, whose organization organized the event, said Ag Appreciation Day has been a long standing tradition.
“We have a precedent breaking number of golfers today, 125 from farmers to producers,” Godfrey said. “This day provides great networking opportunities and we have giveaways on holes.”
The leading sponsors were Kraken Resources, Dasinger Oil Properties, and Gooseneck Implement among others.
“This definitely is casual golf. We are here to have fun and get the farmers out of the fields for a day,” Godfrey said.