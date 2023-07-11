Golfers on hole #10

Golfers pose on hole number ten at Sidney Country Club on Monday.

From left to right, Casey Raad, Charlie Sheehan, Natasha Albright, and Tyrell Darlington.

 Greg Hitchcock

Golf carts were lined up in rows at Sidney Country Club waiting for the start of the four-person golf scramble, while farmers, producers, and business people in the agriculture industry were patiently milling around for the opening of Ag Appreciation Golf Day.

The day was exceptionally beautiful as the sun baked the green blades of grass. Golfers soon rode off to their designated tee boxes to begin their 18 - hole tournament. None had ever experienced a day like this.



