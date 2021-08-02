The hard work and time Brielle Gorder put in paid off, as she was rewarded by being crowned the first Miss Montana Teen Volunteer at the Miss Montana Volunteer pageant in Glendive last weekend.
Becoming royalty took a lot, and Gorder has the resume to back it up. She’s involved with a lot of activities at Sidney High School, but she also volunteers to help others quite a bit too.
On top of that, she has prior pageant experience, and all of that culminated into that weekend where Gorder earned the title.
Gorder said when she was on the stage awaiting the announcement of the winner with the other contestants, there were a lot of nerves.
“Once it did happen, it was a big surprise and I wasn’t really sure what to do. I kind of just had a big grin on my face and smiled at my family because that’s who I wanted to see in that moment,” Gorder said.
Gorder said when she won, her family was really excited and some tears were shed. She added that they were really happy to see her reach her goal because they know how much she’s worked for it.
Gorder has been in similar situations before but didn’t quite capture the crown. In previous pageants, she had won runner-up titles, so it felt great to win a pageant this time, she said.
“It’s been a big journey going through the other two pageants. Learning from how I did previously and being able to build on it, to a point where I finally showed all the qualities they were looking for, finally accomplishing that was a really fun experience,” she said.
Along with the honor of being Miss Montana Teen Volunteer, what it allows Gorder to do is spread ATV safety awareness, which is something she is passionate about.
Gorder said she plans to continue sharing safety tips on her ATV safety awareness Facebook page and to continue doing contests. On top of that, she wants to hopefully be able to go around to schools to interact with students to share her story and also give them safety tips.
Gorder added that after winning the pageant, she already noticed that her Facebook page has a bigger following.
Another benefit from winning the crown is the scholarships that Gorder also was awarded.
She said those are one of the important parts of the pageants because they give a lot back.
One big goal for Gorder is to attend college, and the scholarships will really help, she said. In total, she won almost $2,000 in scholarships: $1,000 was from winning the pageant overall, and some smaller scholarships were awarded for winning the interview, talent and photogenic categories, as well as a leadership award.
Another fun part of the pageant week was when Gorder’s relative, Emma McPherson, won the Pre-Teen pageant, which was cool to see, Gorder said.
Gorder joins the list of Sidney residents who have done well at pageants. Just last year, Annika Bennion was crowned Montana’s Outstanding Teen, and Gorder was the first runner-up. Liliana Johnson took second runner-up, making it a sweep for Sidney contestants.
Jalyssa McPherson, Gorder's sister, was also crowned Montana's Outstanding Teen in 2011.
Along with them, in 2013 Sheridan Pope was crowned Miss Montana, and in 2005, Sophia Steinbeisser was named Miss Montana, according to the Miss Montana website.
This week, Gorder will be active at the Richland County Fair.
All day Wednesday, there will be an ATV Safety Simulator, and there will be prizes given away sponsored by Farmers Union.
On Saturday, Gorder, Emma McPherson and Alissa Boyle, Miss Montana Volunteer, will be at the fair to do face painting and glitter tattoos from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.