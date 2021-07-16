Sidney High School senior Brielle Gorder is one of seven contestants hoping to be crowned the first Miss Montana Teen Volunteer at the Miss MT Volunteer pageant July 22-24 in Glendive.
The winner receives a $1000 scholarship; all teen contestants earn at least a $300 scholarship, according to a press release from Miss Montana Volunteer. Gorder has previous experience with pageantry, as she was first runner up in the 2020 Miss MT Scholarship Program and third runner up for Miss MT Teen USA 2020.
Gorder said she is used to the experience by now, but there is one part of the process that makes her a bit nervous.
“Interviews are always really nerve racking. Sometimes it’s hard talking to people and answering questions, but other than that it’s a really fun week, meeting other girls from around the state and getting to know them,” she said.
Daughter of Shane and Lisa Gorder, Brielle is known for her dancing, receiving many awards representing Cutting Edge Dance Studio. She will be tap dancing to Get Ready by the Temptations for the talent competition, according to the press release.
Brielle has lettered at SHS in cheer, track and field, volleyball and as a wrestling manager. She also won the Montana Cheerfest solo competition, and she is one of the members of the new dance/drill team at SHS.
She is also active in 4-H, Leo Club, Key Club and student council. Brielle started an ATV Safety Awareness Facebook page and held a virtual ATV Safety Contest for Kids, according to the press release.
Even with such a busy schedule, Brielle said she always makes time to volunteer and help others.
“Sometimes it’s hard, but you just have to stay organized with your scheduling and whenever you find a chance just step up and help out programs and organizations that need it,” she said.
She added that volunteering is really important to her, and her parents raised her to see volunteering as being important.
On top of that, Brielle said it’s always great to see the effects of the help you offer others.
“It’s really nice to see the difference between when you first get there and you start helping. Helping usually makes me feel better, like I enjoy spending time around other people who also do the same thing because everyone who does volunteering is always super sweet and super nice,” she said.
Brielle said she is confident that she is going to do well in the pageant, and she said winning would mean a lot to her.
“It would give me the opportunity to spread my platform, which is ATV safety awareness, which is really important to me after losing my brother Brodie to an ATV accident. The platform would allow me to go around to schools and give me a bigger title to really represent ATV safety awareness,” she said.
The nights of Thursday, July 22 and Friday, July 23 are preliminary competitions with Miss MT Pre-teen, age 8-12, crowned Thursday, Miss MT Teen Volunteer crowned Friday and the Miss MT Volunteer crowned Saturday, July 24 at the Dawson County High School Auditorium in Glendive, according to the press release.
Showtime is 7 p.m. nightly. The Miss Montana Teen Volunteer judging criteria is 40 percent interview, 20 percent talent, 20 percent evening gown and 20 percent fitness and wellness.
The Miss Montana board based in Glendive, along with 44 other states, switched to the new Miss America Volunteer program based in Tennessee as it focuses on advancing young women through education and service, according to the press release.
Their mission spells SERVE from the five points of the crown: Scholarship, education, responsibility, volunteerism and empowerment.
Tickets are available online at www.missmontanavolunteer.org and at the door of the DCHS Auditorium. Tickets for all three nights are $50 for lower seating or $40 for upper seating. Individual nights are $10, $15, $20 or $5 more for closer seating. You can vote for your favorite to win an additional scholarship at that website.