During the Sidney Public Schools board meeting on Monday, May 11, plans were discussed for the Sunday, May 24 Sidney High School commencement ceremony at Swanson Field beginning at 2 p.m.
“The big points are limiting the number of guests and limiting them to those immediate family members,” Sidney Assistant Principal Carl Dynneson said. “Specifically, we have been getting a lot of questions about if they can exchange family members based on those recommendations of sticking with the parents and siblings of the individuals.
“We’re still looking at those recommendations from Governor Bullock,” Dynneson said. “In the meantime, you’re talking about grandparents, of that higher age group, relatives from...potentially out of town, you’re talking about exposing those in the community who are at higher risk. With that potential, we felt we should keep it local, keep it with immediate siblings.”
He continued: “Many are requesting extra tickets. Now it’s going to be about planning seating arrangements, possibly making a few alterations to our plan. I think we’re going to be okay with the health department seeming to be on board with the guidelines we have put in place. We’re on the right track and ready to go.”
Sidney High School Principal Brent Sukut said the school's staff is trying to make this graduation the best they possibly can, given the circumstances.
“We do want to find something visually outside for their slideshow,” he said. “I want this to be a great graduation for our kids. We have talked about the option of bringing in TVs to set down in the front. It may not be the easiest to see, but at least we’d have that component. The other thing we thought about doing is removing the slideshow from the graduation and then videoing everything, putting back into a DVD, so we could give it to all the kids that are graduating.”
Sukut acknowledged they have options; it’s just about what makes the most sense.
“I was asked about a backup plan,” he said, alluding to the weather. “They’ll want to dress appropriately if it does happen to rain.”
Chairman of the Board Ben Thogersen was appreciative of all the work put in to come up with a plan for graduation.
“I appreciate your guys’ work on this. I know it’s not the easiest thing to try to arrange and keep everyone happy, but I believe we came up with a pretty fair solution to the problem. Rain or shine, it will work out, and either way, it will be memorable.”
The next school board meeting will be Monday, June 8 at 7 p.m.
In other news...
• Sidney High School approved the motion in adding girls wrestling as a team sport starting in the 2020–2021 school year.
• High School P.E. teacher Daniel Coryell was announced as the new assistant principal in replacing Dynneson, who will be taking over as Sidney High School's new principal beginning July 1, 2020. Sukut is moving into the superintendent’s role, vacated by Monte Silk, who is retiring.