The Sidney Herald interviewed Dr. Dave Branson, Research Entomologist of the United States Department of Agriculture’s Northern Plains Agricultural Research Laboratory about grasshoppers. The interview was edited for length.
SH: What kinds of grasshoppers do we have?
Branson: There are 100 different species of Grasshoppers in Montana, but in the plains there is the potential for 80 species.
There are four to seven species in rangeland or crops that typically are the drivers that if they get abundant enough really cause economic problems. A lot of the species out there either never get abundant or they may be eating things that are not an issue.
SH: What species would be causing problems for ranchers and farmers?
Branson: Generally, there are two groups. One, the Spur Throat grasshoppers. Those are a dominant problem in crops around here. They are also a problem in rangeland. They tend to eat both grasses and broadleaf plants which would include some of your crops.
(Another) group is the Slant Faced grasshoppers. Those tend to eat just grass. Those can move into wheat and be a problem there.They look nondescript when they are small, and sometimes they are different colors.
Band-winged grasshoppers have colored wings when adults. They attract attention due to the colored wings and clicking sound when flying, but typically don’t cause economic damage to rangeland or crops.
If we weighed the grasshoppers on a per acre basis, and we saw how much grass they were moving they would weigh more than cows on a per acre basis than cows and wildlife. If we say how many cows in this acre, and how many deer, the grasshoppers - even though they are small - are going to weigh more than the cows and wildlife and will be removing more of the grass. So when they are abundant like this, they are having a big impact on rangeland and the grasshopper ends up eating everything that is there. There is nothing left to turn cows out into, then you have to buy hay, sell cows, and many challenges in that regard.
SH: What stage in the grasshopper life cycle is most harmful?
Branson: Right now they are small, they have been hatching faster than last year. We have been pretty warm. The eggs are underground over the winter so they need some warmth in the spring to finish developing and hatch out. They are only about a quarter of an inch to an inch and a half below the soil surface so it doesn’t take a lot to warm that up. Right now they are small, and there are a lot of them.
They eat more as they get larger. Sometimes when people aren’t paying attention, when they are small like a quarter inch like right now, they (ranchers) end up losing a lot of the forage before they realize they have a problem. They get larger and I tell ranchers you should be looking for them when they are small because by the time you notice them being bigger and maybe flying around you probably lost a lot of your forage. Your options to do anything are more limited.
SH: How do they investigate to see if they have an infestation of grasshoppers?
Branson: There is another USDA agency in town that surveys grasshoppers and figures out if they are a problem. They also do spray programs on largely federal land but also a mix of private and public land. That is USDA APHIS. They do surveys throughout the western U.S. to see if hoppers are a problem.
We primarily do research. We hopefully provide information that managers, ranchers, and people like APHIS that are thinking whether to control grasshoppers can use it to make better decisions and make better predictions on whether they will be a problem. We can predict better if they will become a problem than if it is not just a rancher or a farmer saying ‘Oh, I have a huge problem.’ We might give them the ability to predict risk ahead of time than we can right now so they can be more proactive.
SH: What about weather conditions?
Branson: They do well with drought, some people will tell you. The answer is sort of.
Any insect needs the sun to grow and develop. They are ectotherms, they don’t generate their own energy. They need sun. But, just like a cow, they need forage quality. If the grass turns all brown they really can’t survive, they need some green forage and if a year like this where there is a lot of grass growing it is really bad for grasshoppers, because every little bite they eat isn’t a good quality. There is more moisture in the grass that is not easy for them to eat and process.
Generally warmer, an ideal summer for grasshoppers would probably be warm and sunny with some little blips of rain so the grass isn’t crazy tall but it stays green through late summer.
Drought is sort of good but if it is extreme they will die or they move into crops.
SH: What is the prediction for grasshoppers this year?
Branson: It’s spotty. In MacKenzie County and especially in western Richland County, probably grasshoppers are the highest that I have seen in 20 years in some of these places. The densities right now are some of the most significant and severe.
SH: What are the economic impacts of grasshoppers?
Branson: In the western U.S., grasshoppers are removing $1.7 billion of forage a year. It is not all bad to turn nutrients over, they are food for grouse and pheasant and most songbirds in the grasslands. There are positive impacts with grasshoppers.
But, when they get really high densities, they have the potential of removing pretty much everything that is there and in a year like this later in the summer if you drive down the road fairly fast, it might look okay, but if you stop, it just might be just a stem and a seed head on top. There are no leaves on the grass, because the grasshoppers ate all of it.
Now, in crops, in alfalfa, people have already been spraying. Crops can be a whole different game because where you have a lot of young grasshoppers with wings they might just be taking it off as it grows. As a crop like wheat grows, a seed head can stay moist longer so sometimes they can chop that off. With wheat, there goes your crop.
We don't do much about crops. We do research on how range and cropland interact. The economics are different because you are protecting a high value crop but if they are moving in from rangeland, some people sprayed multiple times because grasshoppers kept moving into crops that were green and the crops got really high as well.
As crops change will grasshoppers change in the irrigated valley? I don’t know. With sugar beets you are always digging up the soil. Thinking about dry land, people plow the land which broke up grasshopper pods and then they used chemical fallow in their crops every other year. If grasshoppers hatched in the middle of a field that was sprayed and nothing was green they would just die.
Now there is more often something growing every year and more no-till which is changing grasshopper problems in dryland cropping systems which is why we are looking at doing more work in that area.
The risk is probably changing. One of the big changes is no-till farming combined with less chemical fallow that is changing risk in cropping systems.
SH: What would you recommend?
Branson: If a farmer has rangeland surrounding them, seeing what is going on in those areas might help them get ahead of problems.
On rangeland, there are not always options there. It is hard. The best thing is to pay attention now. They have already hatched and they can decide what to do.
Getting a better idea of how many years you might have a grasshopper problem when dollar wise it may make sense to spray.
If the grass is regrowing, at times if it is a wet year and we have grasshoppers in high densities we could clip that at the end of the year and weigh what's there and not see a strong effect.
What kind of grasshopper densities in a dry year are really going to have a strong effect on what is going to have an effect on a wet year.
After they spray, how long will we see reduced populations?
SH: Are grasshopper outbreaks going to be a problem for the future?
Branson: Right now, it is a widespread problem. We typically see outbreaks on average tend not to last more than three years. We are roughly in the third year this year. It is not a hard and fast rule.
Doesn’t mean our problems will go away next year.
If you knew you had a problem every year, then it changes how you manage. But if it is the last year of an outbreak does it make sense if a rancher sprays 10,000 acres? If we are going to crash anyway? Maybe not.