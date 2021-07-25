Among the group of Sidney High School students who are going into the military is Kade Graves, who said he is going to be joining the Marine Corps.
Graves recently took his ASVAB test and MEPS exam, which are the first steps of fulfilling something he’s wanted to do his whole life, he said.
Since he was a kid, he wanted to go into the military, and a big reason why is his grandfather.
“My grandfather was a Marine, and he’s kind of one of my heroes. And I’ve always wanted to do it too because I was always interested in it,” Graves said.
Graves said it’s exciting to think about becoming a Marine.
“I’ve always liked helping people anyway, and this is another way I can do that,” he added.
After completing the ASVAB, or the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery, test, Graves said he knows what he’s going to do: He plans to go into special forces recon.
Graves said he talked with someone who was in the Marine Corps and did it for 30 years. Graves said he sold him on it, and it sounded like something he would want to do.
Graves’ leave date for basic training is February 7 and he will be heading to San Diego, he said.
He added that he knows basic training will be difficult, but he said he should be used to difficult situations by now after being a wrestler for 15 years.
Since graduating from SHS in May, Graves had been working and plans to keep working until his leave date.
He said he also plans to get back into the wrestling room to help the current Eagles wrestlers and get into shape before his leave date.
As a recent graduate, Graves added that it’s great to start the next chapter of his life, and it’s not as bad as people make it out to be.
He said people generally say to enjoy high school while you can because getting out into the real world is scary, but Graves said it hasn’t been hectic at all.
“You just go to figure out a plan and you’ll be alright,” he added.