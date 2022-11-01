Gullivers, a Sidney sandwich shop, has seen four owners in the last three decades it's been open, and the fourth is the newest owner, Katie Tringali. To celebrate purchasing the shop a year ago to the date, Tringali had a ribbon cutting on Nov. 1.
At the event, Tringali said that Gullivers was her first job when arriving to the region ten years ago. Prior to Gullivers, Tringali worked as a bartender, but Sidney didn't seem like the area to continue that career path due to the oil boom.
"It was kind of scary to go work in a bar. Or at least that is what people told me," Tringali said. "I was walking around looking for a job and I just walked into this mall and there was a hiring sign. I came in and the lady told me to come on Monday. So I started working here."
Keen to buy the sandwich shop due to its rich history, Tringali has had her eyes on buying Gullivers for years. She explained that she had previously put those plans on hold to become a mother to her two children. When Gullivers was in danger of closing its doors for good, Tringali decided she had to step in and keep the one-of-a-kind sandwich shop open.
“I didn’t want to see it close and I have a passion for people and serving people and making people happy with food, and that is what I am good at," Tringali said.
Despite the pandemic forcing many businesses to close, Tringali said business was and remains good.
"It's been an awesome year. So many customers are coming back. It’s just been crazy," Tringali said.
Tringali explained that getting the loan to purchase Gullivers was a difficult process, but she was able to find a way through determination and even being willing to pick up a second job.
“No one wanted to give me a loan. I rent this place from the mall, and as you can see, those windows were put in over thirty years ago. I went a different route and I got a personal loan. A little one. One of the reasons that I still bartend is to put it all back into the business and to pay my girls and to pay my loan off as soon as possible. I am breaking records."
Tringali explained that she waited to have a ribbon cutting because she wanted to make Gullivers a success before holding an event.
"Cutting the ribbon today is huge; it’s an accomplishment especially with the economy and all that. It’s huge to have a thriving lunch business that is only open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday," she said.
As well as having three full-time employees on-staff, Tringali has integrated technology into Gullivers. She also gave her shop an online presence through social media. As business continues to ramp up, Tringali has also integrated a small business credit card machine to facilitate ease of purchase for her customers.
Gullivers is located at 120 E Main Street in Sidney.