Gulliver's still continues to serve the community through food

From left to right, Kali Godfrey, Ryan Kopp, Lindsey Lawrence, Jamie Larson, Chandra Getchell, Katie Tringali, Marce Jensen, Megan Garza, Hanna Jepsen and Rick Norby 

 Katie Dasinger

Gullivers, a Sidney sandwich shop, has seen four owners in the last three decades it's been open, and the fourth is the newest owner, Katie Tringali. To celebrate purchasing the shop a year ago to the date, Tringali had a ribbon cutting on Nov. 1. 

At the event, Tringali said that Gullivers was her first job when arriving to the region ten years ago. Prior to Gullivers, Tringali worked as a bartender, but Sidney didn't seem like the area to continue that career path due to the oil boom.



