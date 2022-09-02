Purchase Access

Part one of the Guns and Hoses face-off between the Sidney Police and Fire Departments was so much fun the organizers of the event decided to put on a second round.

The first was a tug-of-war match won by the Fire Department. That event was originally intended just to cap the Jaycee’s statewide election convention that was held in Sidney. But it was so well-received, the Sidney Jacyees decided to offer a second round — and a shot at redemption for the Sidney Police Department.



