Part one of the Guns and Hoses face-off between the Sidney Police and Fire Departments was so much fun the organizers of the event decided to put on a second round.
The first was a tug-of-war match won by the Fire Department. That event was originally intended just to cap the Jaycee’s statewide election convention that was held in Sidney. But it was so well-received, the Sidney Jacyees decided to offer a second round — and a shot at redemption for the Sidney Police Department.
“The Police Department has been out in the field practicing, I’ve seen them,” Sidney Jaycee President Roger Qunell told the Sidney Herald. “I think they’re gonna come back with a vengeance.”
The second match will be a standard softball games, using USA rules. The event is set for 1 p.m. at South Meadows Field, and the public is invited to come and cheer their favorites on. A freewill donation that will be split 50-50 between the Police and Fire Departments is being taken as part of the event. That will help ensure that both teams are winners no matter what the outcome of the match is.
Concessions will also be available during the event. The menu is a choice of brat or burger, with chips and a drink for $9 a plate.
“This will be a best two-out-of-three trilogy,” Qunell explained. “If the police can pull this one out, we’re gonna cap everything off with a dodgeball game.”
The date and location of the third match will be held only if police can win the softball match. Date and time will be announced at a later time.
“We’d love to have as many people as possible to attend and support our local Fire Department,” unell said. “Come on out, it will be a good afternoon for sure.”
The event does fall on Sept. 11, but was not intended to be a 9-11 event. It just happened to fall on that day.
“We appreciate all the support the public has shown us in recent months,” Qunell said. “Especially with our Fourth of July, and we look forward to showing them a good time throughout the summer with future events.”