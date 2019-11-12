Joe and Rebecca Bradley, who operate the H&R Block franchise office in Sidney, Montana, have been selected as an H&R Block Top 100 Franchisee. H&R Block recognized the Bradley's at its recent annual convention from Oct. 27-30 in Orlando, Florida. Approximately 2,500 H&R Block franchisees and associates from across the country attended, including the Bradley's.
The Top 100 Award recognizes individual franchisees who have shown leadership traits, service to their community and who do the right thing for their clients. Those who are recognized were chosen for their outstanding business performance.
“At H&R Block, being better together helps us win. Our top franchisees program celebrates our better together spirit and recognizes deserving franchisees,” said Karen Orosco, senior vice president of the retail business at H&R Block. “H&R Block’s purpose is to provide help and inspire confidence in our clients and communities everywhere. For this reason, community involvement is so important to our brand – and to our franchise network.”
The Bradley's credit their staff and their clients from across the MonDak and surrounding area for contributing to this recognition. Rebecca works full-time as the Richland County safety and wellness director, serves on the Sidney Health Center Board of Directors, as a local Girl Scout Troop leader and is currently president of the local VFW Auxiliary, while Joe is the president of the Board Of Directors of the Mondak Historical and Arts Society (the Mondak Heritage Center) and is a member of the Sidney Kiwanis Club.
While attending the convention in Orlando, the Bradley's joined with other H&R Block associates and franchisees to serve the Orlando community and people nationwide with the largest corporate volunteer event ever for the Heart of Florida United Way.
“Our purpose is to provide help and inspire confidence in our clients and communities everywhere. From teaming with food banks, to working in community gardens, hosting blood drives, or giving tax talks, we are here for each and every community in the United States,” said Karen Orosco, senior vice president of retail at H&R Block. “With nearly 2,500 attendees, we knew we could make a big impact by helping Orlando community nonprofits.”
The volunteers put together more than 40,000 food packs providing 250,000 servings. “Feeding Children Everywhere is an organization that allows families throughout the country to extend their grocery budget by shipping food to their homes. People can access the donated meals from any location in the country. Like H&R Block, Feeding Children Everywhere is in every community and able to help families nationwide,” said Orosco.
Other H&R Block volunteers including the Bradley's switched gears to build 300 bikes for Orlando-area nonprofits: New Image Youth Center, United Against Poverty, Mission United and Orange County Public Schools.
Kathleen Wright, the manager for partners in education at the Foundation for Orange County Public Schools, said the bikes would be more than a fun incentive for students. Some students who walk to school have had a hard time getting to class on time. Some of the bikes will go directly to those students, whose school had already asked the Foundation for help solving this problem for the students.
“It’s about helping the kids get the experience and the opportunities of their education to the fullest,” said Wright.
As the evening’s community service wrapped up, Heart of Florida United Way director of volunteer engagement, Lynnea Crawford, encouraged the H&R Block volunteers: “Keep the momentum going. Our organizations here are not the only ones in need of help. Take this, keep the momentum going and support your community. We fight for every person in every community to be healthy, educated, financially stable and have their basic needs fulfilled.”
H&R Block franchisees operate more than 3,100 H&R Block offices nationally.