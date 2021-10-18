For the first time in two years, the Sidney High School band treated fans to a big halftime performance at an SHS football game.
Sidney hosted Billings Central for Homecoming on Friday, October 8, and during halftime, the band performed three songs, while also forming the letters “S,” “H” and “S” on the football field.
Kilee Sundt, the band director at SHS, said it was great to do a performance like that again, and the performance on October 8 was actually a culmination of two years’ work and planning.
“It was good. It was good to have them back on the field and being front and center so that people could see them,” Sundt said. “It was a good change of pace. I love marching, I love putting the kids out on the field so the parents can see it.”
Sundt said two years ago, she wanted to do a show like this, and as part of that process, she began looking for music to use too. She looked at movies or other media that may have good music to use, and she found that Shrek happened to be a good choice.
“When I looked up the date, for when Shrek had come out, and saw that it was 2001, I was like, ‘You know what, let’s put this on our 2021 show,’ because then it’ll be the 20th anniversary- there will be some significance to why we’re marching the music” Sundt said.
Once she had the movie picked, the task at hand became choosing the songs.
Sundt said she looked for the songs she thought people would recognize the most, and the three she chose are pretty good picks.
The band performed “All Star” by Smashmouth, “I’m a Believer” (written by Neil Diamond) and “Livin’ La Vida Loca” by Ricky Martin.
Not only was it Shrek’s 20th anniversary, but Sundt said since it’s a movie a lot of people grew up with, it was a great choice for the performance.
Sundt had the music chosen, but there was still a lot to do to make the show happen. The band has concerts during the school year and plays at other games, like basketball games, but to perform the show, the students had more to handle.
One big difference is that for a show like this, the band members have to memorize the music, which is in stark contrast to a concert, where the music is right in front of them.
On top of memorizing the music for three songs, the students also had to make sure they were standing in the right place or marching to the right place for the formations.
The band members had a deadline of September 24 to get the music memorized, and once that task was checked off, they started practicing the formations outside on the field.
Then, once the formation was down, they put the whole thing together and practiced.
The halftime show was a big achievement for the band, but they are nowhere near done for the school year.
The band will travel with the volleyball team to divisionals, and you can catch the band at home basketball games this winter.
November is Honor Band month, in which high school students perform with students from other schools (and states). One example is the Minot State University Northwest Festival of Music, which students have to audition for.
To round out the calendar year, the band will also have a winter concert.