Former pastor Jordan Daniel “J.D.” Hall has been accused of embezzling money from the Fellowship Baptist Church and physically abusing his wife and son, according to reports released by the Sidney Police Department.
The Sidney Herald has obtained redacted reports from the Sidney Police Department confirming that Hall has been accused of theft exceeding $10,000 by embezzlement of the church he was previously a pastor at in Sidney Mont., along with unrelated accusations in a separate repot of assault with a weapon, using a knife/cutting instrument and strangulation of a partner or family member on or about June 5.
An arrest has not yet been made in either of the cases. They are the subject of ongoing investigation.
The allegations were reported recently in an article by the Christian Post, in an interview with Caleb Snodgrass, Elder with the Fellowship Baptist Church. Snodgrass declined to comment on the matter when The Sidney Herald contacted him.
In the Christian Post article, Snodgrass told reporter Leonardo Blair that Mandy Hall had told the church that she and her son were physically abused by Jordan Hall and attributed it to an addiction to Xanax, for which Snodgrass said Jordan Hall is now receiving treatment near his family in Missouri.
Snodgrass also told the Christian Post the church wanted to take Jordan Hall to a rehab facility immediately after they were told of the alleged domestic situation, but felt the treatment would not be successful if Hall went against his will.
The embezzlement accusations were filed after church elders discovered financial irregularities once Hall had been removed as church leader, Snodgrass told Christian Post. The matter is still an active police investigation, however, so not much information has been publicly released.
The Sidney Herald will report additional information on the case as it becomes available.