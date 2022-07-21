JHALL MUG

Jordan Hall

Former pastor Jordan Daniel “J.D.” Hall has been accused of embezzling money from the Fellowship Baptist Church and physically abusing his wife and son, according to reports released by the Sidney Police Department.

The Sidney Herald has obtained redacted reports from the Sidney Police Department confirming that Hall has been accused of theft exceeding $10,000 by embezzlement of the church he was previously a pastor at in Sidney Mont., along with unrelated accusations in a separate repot of assault with a weapon, using a knife/cutting instrument and strangulation of a partner or family member on or about June 5. 



