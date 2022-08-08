Jordan Hall

Speaking during a community meeting at the extension office on Monday, Jan. 20, is Jordan Hall.

 Photo by Amy Efta

Documents filed with the Seventh Judicial Circuit show Jordan Hall faces a felony count of possession of dangerous drugs, Xanax, as well as driving under the influence of drugs and carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence, both misdemeanor charges.

The charges were filed by Deputy County Attorney for Richland County Charity McClarty, following an incident at about 11 p.m. on May 11.



