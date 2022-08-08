Documents filed with the Seventh Judicial Circuit show Jordan Hall faces a felony count of possession of dangerous drugs, Xanax, as well as driving under the influence of drugs and carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence, both misdemeanor charges.
The charges were filed by Deputy County Attorney for Richland County Charity McClarty, following an incident at about 11 p.m. on May 11.
According to an affidavit filed by McCarty, Sidney Police Department K-9 Officer Tanner Gomke was westbound on East Holly Street on routine patrol at the time when he saw a Chevrolet sedan, also westbound, traveling very slowly, about 10 miles under the posted speed limit. Gomke also saw the Sedan moving laterally with its lane. It drifted over the centerline three times in the 300 to 500 block of East Holly.
The vehicle drove completely past the white stop bar, instead stopping within the crosswalk, at the flashing red signal light at the intersection of North Central Avenue and Holly, the affidavit says. After that, it continued on Holly at speeds between 18 to 25 miles per hour. It drifted into the dedicated bicycle lane before again nearly drifting over the centerline. It hen drifted back toward the bicycle lane, at which point Gomke activated his lights to stop the vehicle int he 100 block of East Holly.
The vehicle continued onto 12th Avenue Northwest, and drove over the curb before stopping.
Gomke made contact with the driver, who he identified as Jordan Hall.
Hall had a confused expression on his face, according to Gomke’s report in the affidavit. His eyes were watery and his speech and actions were very slow and deliberate.
Since Gomke knew Hall to carry firearms in the past, he asked if Hall had any currently in his possession. Hall spoke slowly, stating the weapon was in the vehicle next to him.
However, after exiting the vehicle as Gomke requested, it was learned the gun was actually in Hall’s right waistline, along with a knife that was in his pants pocket.
Hall told Gomke he had been making phone calls to business associates while driving around, and that he was looking for a video he had made recently, suggesting that was the cause of the erratic driving.
Hall radioed Corporal James Fletcher to join him when available, continuing to speak with Hall while he waited, and to run a wants and warrants check on Hall’s handgun as well as other tasks related to the traffic stop.
Cpl. Fletcher, when he arrived, also noted Hall’s watery eyes and slow, deliberate speech. He checked Hall’s pupils. They appeared normal given the conditions, Fletcher said, but added it was hard to tell for certain.
Hall denied consuming alcohol or taking medication. He also laughed before denying use of any illicit narcotics, and denied using marijuana.
Hall said he has low vitamin D, which sometimes affects his level of coordination, and that he has a prescription for vitamin D. He also denied having any head injuries, physical defects, or other injuries.
Hall could not keep his balance during the Walk and Turn test, swayed while balancing during the One Leg Stand test. He made other errors of note during other parts of the standard field sobriety tests, leading officers to take him into custody.
Hall refused to grant officers permission to search the vehicle, but agreed to let Cpl. Fletcher enter the vehicle to secure it. While searching for the keys to do that, Cpl. Fletcher saw an unmarked plastic bag with numerous white pills in plain view in the center console. The pills had the same shape as Xanax, a schedule 4 controlled substance.
Hall agreed to provide a blood sample at Sidney Health Center. His vehicle, meanwhile, was towed to the evidence bay at Richland County Law and Justice Center.
A warrant was obtained to search the vehicle. In addition to the bag with pills, a bag with a white residue was found, as well as a prescription bottle filled with a liquid substance.
The toxicology report showed that Hall’s blood had Alprazolam, which is the active ingredient in Xanax, as well as Delta-8 THC-COOH.