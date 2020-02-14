Loren Kutzler, Reynolds Market store manager (pictured far left) and Carmen Latka from Jz Fashion Trendz (next to Kutzler) award Richland County's "cutest couple," Cody Robinson and Amanda Robinson (seated), their prizes for winning the Valentine's Day Cutest Couple contest.
The Robinsons won a complete Valentine's Day package including a heart-shaped steak, full dinner trappings, a bottle of wine, flowers and a $125 gift card from Jz Fashion Trendz.
Thanks to Reynolds Market, Jz Fashion Trendz and The Painted Owl Bakery. The Sidney Herald thanks all 63 couples that entered and appreciates the more than 800 votes cast!