Fun is ahead at the MonDak Heritage Center, which has announced the return of HarvestFest on Saturday, Oct. 8.
Tickets are now on sale for the event at MHC, for what promises to be a fun-filled evening with seasonal beer tasting, Redneck Brats, entertainment, and more.
For the non-beer drinkers, there will of course be a selection of wine, punch or apple cider available.
Tickets are $60 per person, $50 for MDHC and NAN members. They can be purchased by phone, in person, or online. Attendees must be 21 or older to attend.
Proceeds from the event support live music, exhibits, programs, and collections preservation at the MonDak heritage Center and enable Northeastern Arts Network to bring music and educate programs to area schools.
Regional Rock band MBJ has been lined up for the entertainment. The band is composed of accomplished Eastern Montana-based musicians, who started the band in 2013. The current lineup includes Casey Malkuch on lead guitar and vocals, John Cross on lead guitar and vocals, Jon Redlin on bass and backing vocals and Ben Sportsman on drums and backing vocals.
The band already has two studio albums to date, and is already working to record a third album. Expect a high energy live show with original songs from their albums, along with many popular songs by other artists, including Tom Petty, Prince, The Black Crowes, Eric Clapton, Pink Floyd, and the Grateful Dead.
MBJ is in high demand across the Mountain States and Northern Plains, including the Black Hills of South Dakota during the Sturgis motorcycle rally.
The MonDak Heritage Center is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For more information, call 406-433-3500 or email mdhc@richland.org. Visit them online at www.mondakheritagecenter.org.