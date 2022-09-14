MBJ band is composed of musicians from eastern Montana

The current lineup for the MBJ band includes Casey Malkuch on lead guitar and vocals, John Cross on lead guitar and vocals, Jon Redlin on bass and backing vocals and Ben Sportsman on drums and backing vocals.

Fun is ahead at the MonDak Heritage Center, which has announced the return of HarvestFest on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Tickets are now on sale for the event at MHC, for what promises to be a fun-filled evening with seasonal beer tasting, Redneck Brats, entertainment, and more.



