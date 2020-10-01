Hay bales have invaded Richland County.
Not just any hay bales, colorful hay bales, and they are along roadways in full sight for everyone to see as they drive by.
The good news is they are harmless and very colorful, as the people of Richland County have been painting them for about a week or so now.
Of course, anyone who has lived in Richland County for at least a year knows what they signal, and that is the 2020 Community Hay Bale Decorating contest.
Reynold's Market and Richland County 4-H are teaming up once again for the contest, sand this is the fourth year of the contest.
When it first started, there were only seven or eight bales on display, and only 4-H members participated. Reynold's Market reached out to 4-H and told them they could display the bales in front of Reynold's, said Libby Berndt, the marketing director at Reynold's.
Berndt said in the second year, though, the competition was opened up to the general public, and it has grown and grown ever since.
She said that there are participants in each community in Richland County, Sidney, Savage, Fairview and Lambert, and this year is the most participants the competition has ever had (22, last year there were 17).
"There's no theme or anything, they can come up with their own ideas, which is the best part of the whole thing because it's interesting to see, and then having some businesses get on board too," Berndt said.
Some businesses provided space for the participants to display their works of art, which was nice to have, Berndt said.
Either way, the contest is a great way to bring people and communities together, Berndt said.
"Especially this year, with not being able to leave your house very much, so it's a safe to to be entertained, to drive around," she said.
As for the actual contest part of the decorating, a committee will drive around to each of the bale displays and will judge them to pick out winners.
The committee will pick the third-place, second-place and first-place winners, but there will also be a people's choice winner.
That winner will be chosen by the people who go out on their own and look at all the bales. Maps will be given out to people who want to go see the bales, and to vote for the winner, you can go to Reynold's to place your vote.
If you are unable to get out to each location, Berndt said there will be pictures of the bales displayed in Reynold's and online, but votes must be placed at the store.
Voting starts Wednesday, October 7 and will last until October 26, and the winners will be announced by October 30.
Prizes for the winners are not set in stone yet, but usually they have been gift cards, Berndt said.
The contest has grown quite a bit since its beginnings, when only the Richland County 4-H competed in it. The second year, though, Berndt said Reynold's and 4-H decided to open it up to the community, and now there are colorful hay bales throughout Richland County for all to participate and enjoy seeing.
Berndt said people have already asked when they get to start voting and where all the hay bales are displayed at, so the community's excitement is alive.
She added that they really pushed the event this year because it was a safe way to help kids in the communities have fun and get outside.
"It really is just a community event that we thought that everybody would enjoy. It doesn't cost anything, they find their own hay bales but it really doesn't cost anything, and it brings these groups together," Berndt said.