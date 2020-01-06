Richard Heckler appeared in Seventh Judicial District Court on Monday, Jan. 6, to change his not-guilty plea to guilty of simple assault, a misdemeanor, pursuant to a plea agreement with the state.
The original charge, assault on a minor, resulted from an alleged encounter at the Richland County Fair and Rodeo in August. According to the affidavit, Heckler was witnessed attacking children behind the 4-H food booth. Heckler, who was reportedly "heavily intoxicated," picked up a 9-year-old boy by his head and threw him to the ground.
The plea agreement included $722.04 to be paid in restitution, a fine of $500, chemical dependency counseling and completion of recommendations made, and six months deferred imposition of sentence.