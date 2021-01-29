People tend to think of donating to the food pantry in a community during the holidays, but the problem of food insecurity doesn’t go away just because the Christmas tree stored for another year.
It’s a problem all year long, and it takes a community to tackle the problem and wrestle it to the ground every year.
This year, Reynolds Market is participating in that yearlong effort with a Superbowl theme, so community members can help tackle hunger in a fun way.
There will be two bins set up in the front of the store, one for the Kansas City Chiefs and one for the Tamp Bay Bucanneers.
Customers can purchase food items or donate money to put in the bin of the team they think will win the Superbowl. Along with that donation, the individual will get a slip of paper to add to the bowl of their team of choice, registering their name for a drawing for a $200 meat bundle.
The drawing will be taken from the winning team’s bowl on Feb. 8. There will be one winner.
“It’s just a fun way to see which team will get the most food,” Director of Online marketing for Reynolds Market Sara Berndt told the Sidney Herald.
The idea came from a brainstorming session with the Richland County Nutrition Coalition.
“We know that the food bank is usually struggling after the holidays into the winter, and adding the pandemic on top of all this, we know they are always looking for help,” Berndt said. “We thought this would be a fun way to give back.”