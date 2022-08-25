Here's what makes the USS Montana such a super submarine

It may not be able to leap a tall building in a single bound, but the USS Montana is definitely in the super category.
Crew members of the newly commissioned battleship planned to be in Sidney on Friday to learn more about the community, as well as to share what it’s like to serve aboard such a high-tech submarine. After spending the day in Sidney, a reception was planned at 6 p.m. at Sidney VFW, 124 Second Avenue NE.
We’ll have more about their visit in an upcoming edition of the Sidney Herald, but, in the meantime, here are some cool, fun facts about Montana’s new namesake.
“The USS Montana is a nuclear-powered, fast-attack submarine, and it’s the newest submarine in the U.S. Navy fleet,” USS Montana Committee Chairman Bill Whitsitt told the Sidney Herald. “It was commissioned into the fleet on June 25 in Norfolk, Virginia.”
As the Navy’s newest submarine, the USS Montana has a lot of new and cutting edge capability.
“It’s very stealthy and it’s very lethal,” Whitsitt said. “It can attack other enemy submarines, and it can protect our aircraft carrier strike groups and Marine Expeditionary Forces.”
It can also gather intelligence off the coast from potential adversaries, and it can target those adversaries as well, sending land attack cruise missiles 1,000 miles away.
The USS Montana will launch and recover Navy Seal teams engaged in special operations. It can insert entire, platoon-size teams into dangerous areas all while submerged.
And that’s not all that this multi-mission submarine can do. It can deploy and detect mines, as well as hunt and destroy enemy attack and missile submarines and surface ships.
“It’s very capable, very quiet, and very high tech,” Whitsitt said. “In fact, just as an example of how high-tech it is. Today’s submarines, including the Montana, are actually not steered the way we remember them from the movies. They actually have a pilot and a co-pilot and they guide the submarine with joysticks, just like a video game.”
The ship is not the only part that’s super, though. The crew as well are among the most highly trained and highly skilled around.
“All of us are truly blessed to have dedicated military people like these, like the ones you’ll see and meet, who are willing to have the hardship and have their families have the hardships that it takes when they’re way for long periods,” Whitsitt said. “We’re very proud to be able to help them, and they have grown to love Montana and our people, so it’s really fun.”
Montana hasn’t had a ship named after it since 1908. That one was a smaller, armored cruiser. There was to have been a battleship named Montana right after World War One, but it was canceled because the treaty ending World War One didn’t allow as many tons of ship as that would have created.
Another was supposed to be built that would be the largest battleship ever, but it was cancelled before it was started in 1943, because by then the nation needed more aircraft carriers for World War II.
“Many people think this was Montana’s turn,” Whitsitt said, “And we’re delighted to have it. This class of submarine are all pretty much named for states. I think the next one will be New Jersey, and the one just before the Montana was Delaware.”
The USS Montana will be part of the Pacific fleet.
“As you an imagine, that means it could be off some very interesting coasts in the Pacific region, as the sailors are on watch and in defense of our country,” Whitsitt said.
The USS Montana will have a lifespan of 30 years, and it’s being supported during that time by the USS Montana Committee, a nonprofit comprised of volunteer Montanans committed to supporting the submarine and its crew members throughout that lifetime.
It is that effort which brings members of the USS Montana to the state, to learn about its history, its culture, and its people.
That, Whitsitt added, will be part of the courage that these sailors carry with them as they serve and defend the nation.
“They’re also going to share their insights about what it’s like to be aboard our namesake warship,” he said. “We encourage any Montanans who can to take a look at our website. There’s a lot of fun information on the homepage, and, if you scroll down, there’s also a video that shows the inside of the submarine and some of the Montana things that we’re doing aboard it.”
Signs on the ship are named for various places in Montana. Various passageways, for example, are named after Montana Rivers. There’s one for the Yellowstone, and there’s one for the Missouri as well.
There’s also a big Glacier National Park seen along one side of the crew dining room.
“It’s very, very Montana-themed, and the sailors are loving it,” Whitsitt said. “They are just so pleased to be representing Montana.”