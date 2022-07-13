WILLISTON, N.D. – Williston is proud to announce the addition of a new Head Men’s
Basketball Coach, Alex Herman. Herman, a North Dakota native, will be joining the Teton Family from Mayville State University.
“Alex is a basketball guy, through-and-through, growing up the son of a coach. He has worked extremely hard to earn the opportunity to be a coach at the collegiate level, and I know he is excited and prepared to take the challenge of leading a program. We look forward to getting Alex and his family to Williston. We are also excited for the future of Teton Basketball under his leadership!” said Athletic Director Jayden Olson.
Herman played basketball for two years at Lake Region State College from 2011-13, graduating with an associate degree in Liberal Arts. After two years at Lake Region, he transferred to Mayville State to finish his two years of eligibility, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education with a minor in Coaching. He completed his master’s degree in 2018 from NDSU in Leadership in Physical Education & Sports. He also served as an instructor on campus for the HPER (Health Physical Education Recreation) Department.
“I would like to thank WSC President Hirning, Athletic Director Jayden Olson, and the search committee for entrusting me with the WSC Men’s Basketball Program. I would also like to thank Coach Tighe and Coach DeWitt for helping me grow in this profession while at Mayville State,” said Herman.
“WSC is fortunate to have Coach Herman join our staff to lead the next chapter of Teton student-athletes in our Men’s Basketball Program. For many years, the ‘Herman’ name has been synonymous with basketball and basketball successes on the court in eastern North Dakota. We look forward to Coach Herman strengthening our connection to central and eastern North Dakota.” Said President Dr. Bernell Hirning.
“I’m excited to put a program on the floor that the community and alumni can support and be proud of! Our family can’t wait to become a part of the Williston community. Go Tetons!” said Herman.
Herman will officially start his duties at WSC on July 18th.