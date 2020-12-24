A Sidney, Montana woman has pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances in U.S. District Court in Billings on Monday.
Jennifer Ellen Hernandez, 40, of Sidney appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy J. Cavan in the case. If convicted, the crimes carry a minimum mandatory sentence of at least five years and on up to 40 years in prison, a $5 million fine, and at least four years of supervised release.
Hernandez was released pending further proceedings in the case, which was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration.
In the Grand Jury indictment filed with the court for the case, Hernandez, along with Jose Eduardo Garcia, are accused of knowingly and unlawfully conspiring with other persons known and unknown to the Grand Jury of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute between Feb. 19 and March 10, 2020.
Discovery in the case is due by Dec. 28 and any motion for change of plea by Feb. 8.
The arraignment of Garcia, meanwhile, has been set for Jan. 5 before Judge Cavan in Billings.