An 18-year-old Culbertson man was arrested and taken into custody on Thursday March 5, 2020 on charges of stealing a pickup truck from a Sidney business.
Logan S. Krauser was also charged with evading police and criminal possession of dangerous drugs, a felony, according to a Richland County Sheriff's Office (RCSO) spokesperson.
The case began on March 4, when two flatbed pickup trucks were reported stolen from a local business. The RSCO immediately issued a bulletin notifying the public two trucks had been stolen — a 2014 Ford F-450 four-door pickup and a 2008 F-250 pickup. Both were identified as white flatbed trucks.
At approximately 10:30 a.m. the following day a Sidney Police Department (SPD) officer spotted a truck matching the description of the stolen F-450 behind a local grocery store, according to an SPD representative. It was identified as possibly being one of the two trucks reported stolen near the 500 block of 10th Ave. SE in Sidney.
The business that reported the two stolen trucks is not a dealership, a RSCO spokesperson confirmed.
When the SPD police officer attempted to get closer to the truck, the driver fled in the stolen pickup "at a high rate of speed," an SPD representative told the Sidney Herald, adding that the officer pursued it.
The high-speed chase began at Highway 200 and continued north toward Fairview. Authorities from the state Fish & Game Warden's office and the county Sheriff's Office joined in the pursuit.
A representative from the RCSO confirmed the truck was one of two vehicles reported stolen from a local business the day before. Pointing to a wall map, he explained the chase route led authorities from Sidney to Fairview, onto Highway 201 West, and across Highway 16.
The fleeing suspect continued onto County Road 141, near the Girard area. He was eventually apprehended after the truck got stuck, according to both the RCSC spokesperson and the SPD representative.
"I would say there were about three agencies and about five officers" involved in the pursuit, the RCSO spokesperson said.
County Sheriff's deputies arrested "a lone male that was in the vehicle," he said, identifying the suspect by name and as an 18-year-old with a Culbertson address.
"At this time, he's being charged with theft, fleeing, and criminal possession of drugs, a felony," the RCSO spokesperson said.
"Incident is still under investigation," he added, noting the Ford F-250 flatbed pickup, also reported stolen from a local business at the same time, is still missing.
"The Sheriff's office wants to thank the Sidney Police Department and the department of Fish & Game — and the media — for getting this out," he said. "We're still pursuing avenues to see who else was involved.
"We're hoping that by locating the vehicle," the RCSO spokesperson continued, it will lead to more information.
The arrested individual appears to have "no connection with the business," he added.