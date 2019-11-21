Kenneth Kummer, a 74-year-old man from Keene, North Dakota, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 20, after three law enforcement agencies - McKenzie County Sheriff's Office (MCSO), Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) and Richland County Sheriff's Office (RCSO) - found themselves in the midst of a speedy pursuit. The chase went down Highway 68 headed west from North Dakota into Montana and continued onto Highway 200.
A request for permission to continue the pursuit of a vehicle into Montana came in at about 4:45 p.m. from a McKenzie County deputy to RCSO. MHP and RCSO responded to assist in the matter, RCSO Undersheriff Bob Burnison said.
Attempts were made to stop the vehicle, including the use of spike strips. The strips failed to cause enough damage on the first try. The second try, the vehicle evaded the strip.
The vehicle took the wrong way through the roundabout located south of Sidney and continued on Highway 200 toward Lambert.
Kummer was stopped multiple times, but refused to exit the vehicle, eventually driving off again each time, Burnison said.
The three law enforcement agencies stayed in pursuit, following the vehicle on County Road 336 off Highway 200, where the vehicle was once again stopped and the subject exited the vehicle.
Kummer had felonious charges in North Dakota which originated the traffic stop.
He is being held at the Richland County jail on charges of aggravated DUI - second offense, fleeing from police, resisting arrest, fugitive from justice and assault on a peace officer.