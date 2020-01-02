Sasha Hinds entered a plea of "nolo contendere" on charges of deliberate homicide and assault with a weapon pursuant to a plea deal with the state on Monday, Dec. 30. While the plea is not necessarily the same as a guilty plea, they are treated in a similar way - guilt is not admitted but conviction is accepted.
Charges stem from the death of Hinds' infant daughter on March 16, 2019. Witness statements indicated early on that methamphetamine use was a factor in the case. Officers found Hinds and her unresponsive 2-month-old daughter after being called for a welfare check when a second 10-year-old child ran from the residence to get help. The witness was also found with a stab wound in Hinds' apartment.
Richland County Attorney Janet Christoffersen agreed to make sentencing recommendations of 100 years with 20 years suspended for Count 1, homicide. A recommendation of 20 years will be made on the assault with a weapon charge, running concurrently with Count 1. A sentencing hearing will take place on March 2 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. in Seventh Judicial District Court at the Law and Justice Center in Sidney.
The plea deal replaces the need for a jury trial, which was originally scheduled for later this month.