The MonDak Heritage Center has just the thing to perk up your holiday cheer this Saturday, with lots of holiday options available for painting at home as a to-go kit, or at Open Studio from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.
Among the selections are the 11-inch vintage trees for $65. There’s also a 9-inch Elf on the Shelf for $35, a milk and cookie mug for Santa for $25, and that’s just to name a few of the options available.
Items can be reserved by calling 406-433-3500. Call and make an appointment to pick up or paint your selection today.