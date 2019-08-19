The Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture is pleased to announce that another “Hometown Throwdown” Sidewalk Sale will take place this Saturday, Aug. 24, during regular business hours.
“The first two sidewalk sales have gone very well for our Sidney stores,” Bill Vander Weele, executive director for the Sidney Chamber, said. “The hope is that shoppers will finish up their school shopping and also take advantage of the many other sales this Saturday.”
The celebration will feature plenty of sales throughout the downtown area. Many businesses will have beverages and food items outside their stores.
“It should be a fun day in Sidney,” Vander Weele said. “Please come out and support your local businesses.”