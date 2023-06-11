When Mark Garst and Crystal Roberts came to Sidney, they said they knew they would have a good time with others of their kind.
“We love cars. Just about anything with an engine,” Garst said.
Garst, who works in the Bakken oil fields, came to the Hot Rods and Harleys car show with Roberts from Watford City, but are originally from Georgia.
Many people could be seen strolling along with children and their dogs investigating the latest in classic cars and motorcycles parked in rows outside Richland County’s Event Center on the Fairgrounds Saturday.
Jerry Meldahl is a fixture at car shows. Owner of Gene’s Machines, Meldahl, from Sidney, has been in car shows from Miles City and Medora to Glendive and Lambert.
“Everyone at car shows has a similar interest,” he said.”They swap stories and tips on cars. We used to restore cars, but now we just show them.”
Tenacious Dames, an all women’s bikers club, was founded ten years ago in Billings by Julie Fink.
The club, with 14 chapters in Montana, Idaho, and South Dakota, were there from chapters spread as far as Miles City to Billings to lend support to the event and to each other.
“It’s fun to go and engage with other women riders and support the community. We have a chapter in Sidney who we support with camaraderie and bikes,” Montana Vice President Jennifer Ridenour said.
The Sidney chapter of the Tenacious Dames bikers club was founded last year having eight members, chapter president Carla Watson said, saying the chapter is always looking for more.
“More women are interested in riding on their own. Richland County has a lot of women riders,” Watson said.
The Tenacious Dames also came to support the band Overtime who performed on stage that night since Overtime performed at the club’s Lincoln Bike Rally last year.
The day ended with an evening of music by Overtime, Stone Yellow, Austin Martin, and Judd Burman, all Montana favorites.
Friday, the movie Sonic II was shown on a large LED screen.
Hot Rods and Harleys organizer Corey Pierce said overall the weekend was a success having fully booked their sponsored hotel the Best Western.
“Our event coupled with other local events happening this weekend made this day,” Pierce said.
One hundred and sixty eight cars and motorcycles drew visitors from as far away as Great Falls, a distance of 376 miles.
Pierce said they are planning on another Hot Rods and Harleys weekend next year on the second weekend in June to kick off the summer making it bigger and better than this year.
“I want to add something new, maybe a cruise or a poker run,” Pierce said.
“Our vendors were pleased by the turnout and by the constant stream of people that showed up for the car show all day long,” he said. “Next year, I wish to fill up the Events Center.”