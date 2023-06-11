Tenacious Dames bikers club

The Tenacious Dames bikers club visits the Hot Rods and Harleys car show at the Richland County Fairgrounds on Saturday.

 Greg Hitchcock

When Mark Garst and Crystal Roberts came to Sidney, they said they knew they would have a good time with others of their kind.

“We love cars. Just about anything with an engine,” Garst said.

A classic car at Hot Rods and Harleys 2023

Visitors look at cars and motorcycles at the 2023 Hot Rods and Harleys car show.


