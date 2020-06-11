The National Weather Service (NOAA) out of Glasgow is predicting temperatures in the 90s for the area on Saturday. The NOAA issued a warning Thursday afternoon, June 11, of "enhanced fire Wix conditions" with a "chance of storms" this coming weekend.
Key Points
• Hot temperatures Friday and Saturday, with temperatures expected to reach 87 degrees on Friday and 93 degrees in Sidney on Saturday
• Isolated severe storms possible Saturday afternoon and evening
• Widespread but non-severe storms are expected Sunday afternoon and evening
Forecast Details
• Temperatures will rise into the 90s for most locations Friday and Saturday. Some locations may approach 100 degrees Saturday afternoon.
• The hot temperatures will combine with minimum RH values of 15 to 25 percent Friday and Saturday.
• Winds Friday will be out of the SE at 10 to 20 mph.
• Winds Saturday will be out of the SE at 15 to 25 mph in eastern areas, but a bit lighter at 10 to 20 mph across western locations.
• An isolated storm or two may develop Saturday afternoon and evening.