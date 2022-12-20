Community Power Hour Dec 20, 2022

Community Power Hour featured House District 35 Legislator Brandon Ler, Commissioner Duane Mitchell and Mayor Rick Norby present on various topics which concern the community

 Marcus Cardarelli | Sidney Herald

Richland County local officials met during the Power Hour at the Richland County Extension Office Tuesday. Plans to begin work on a new water tower in Sidney were amongst the topic of conversation.

“We had a five year project and we’ll be going into the water tower project shortly,” Mayor Rick Norby said.



