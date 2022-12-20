Richland County local officials met during the Power Hour at the Richland County Extension Office Tuesday. Plans to begin work on a new water tower in Sidney were amongst the topic of conversation.
“We had a five year project and we’ll be going into the water tower project shortly,” Mayor Rick Norby said.
Funding for local projects was another top priority. Funding is a key divisive issue for eastern Montana counties and western Montana cities.
“The big thing for me is moving us ahead and into the future. We’ve been stagnant for too many years. We saw that the last time the oil moved in,” Commissioner Duane Mitchell said.
Another top priority in the near future is to redistrict the Richland County due to a population increase of approximately 1,500 people.
According to Montana law, a county is required to redistrict if its population size is “within a plus or minus 1% relative deviation from the ideal population of a district as calculated from information provided by the federal decennial census.”
The newest proposals to redistrict Richland County will set Highway 2 South and Highway 200 North as the area to be redistricted.
“Areas north of Highway 201 represent a community of interest, because that is where they grew up. They send their kids to school in Culbertson,” House District 35 Legislator Brandon Ler explained.
One of the crucial issues is appropriation of monies derived from natural resources and tourism. Fundamentally, there has been a slow and steady decline in the population of rural areas of Montana. However, Richland County is an outlier in comparison to other counties in eastern Montana with its relatively low population growth. Montana state taxes are being collected on the oil producers, and that money is being redistributed to tourism on the western side of Montana.
Between the four major oil producing counties in eastern Montana, together, they produce the vast majority of energy.
“Powder River County, Fallon County, Roosevelt County and Richland County produce 74% of all oil and gas revenue in the state of Montana. Richland County produces 42% of that oil. The state then takes nearly 53%,” Mitchell said.
“I want to make sure that the money Richland County derives from its vast amount of natural resources is kept here. It’s a fight because eastern Montana is losing so much in population that it’s losing its representation really fast. The eastern third of the state probably has only, probably, 15 representatives out of 150. We don’t see any of the tourism dollars coming from Kalispell and Missoula. I find it unfair that they can dip into our pockets but when we need it, we can’t dip into theirs,” Ler said.
Drugs are once again coming to the forefront of public discussion.
“Drugs are one of the foremost issues in the county. Whether it’s the chief of police or the sheriff, or a judge or the attorney general, they see it as the foremost issue in the state. Whether it’s dealing with new recreational marijuana or the cartels bringing fentanyl across the Canadian border. It’s the recidivism of the situation. Our officers and judges aren’t able to put people away that they should be,” Ler said.
“Whether it’s theft or domestic violence or anything along those lines. It’s not just the drugs,” Ler added.
Mental health has also become a prime concern. There is a lack of access to mental health care in Montana.
“I believe that Montana needs to bring mental health back into the state. If you sit and look at the numbers, what you see is the same people being arrested over and over. Either they are stealing to help feed their addiction. A few are hitting the limit of what they can do and are now being sent to prison. In my opinion, they’re not going to get the help they need,” Norby said.
A more pressing concern is that merely removing the individual from the community does not solve the problem of personal mental health issues.
“They are going to come back to us in five years and it’s still going to be there. We’ve got to get to the source of the problem. I can see the point of what is there. When they are self-medicating and they have given up on medication that they should be on. These are large numbers,” Norby said.
Currently, Ler plans to head another bill to help Justices of the Peace, like Judge Luke Savage, to be able to receive time off for training and vacation.
Judge Luke Savage said that Richland County is seeing a trend where legal experts are few and far between. Currently, the youngest attorney in the city is 61. The aim is to clean up the archaic and burdensome situation to allow competent people to fill in for Savage.
“We’re required to be gone two weeks a year for training and then anytime we are gone for vacation or sick, we need to have people fill in for us. When Greg Mohr left, he had converted the city of Sidney to a court of record that has a higher standard. That standard makes it much harder for people to fill in for me, because the stakes are so much higher,” Savage explained.