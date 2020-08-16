The National Weather Service (NWS) in Glasgow issued a "Heat Advisory" for northeast Montana on Monday and Tuesday, August 17–18.
Noting "Hot Conditions," the NWS reported local daytime temperatures are expected to climb early this week.
Forecast Details
• A ridge of high pressure aloft is allowing a hot air mass to move into northeast Montana
• Daytime high temperatures well into the 90s to near 100 are expected Monday and Tuesday
• Nighttime low temperatures in the mid-60s to near 70 (near record) are expected for Monday and Tuesday
• Very hot conditions are expected into the middle of this week, with poor temperature recovery at night