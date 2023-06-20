Wingate, Microtel, and Holiday Inn owe the city of Sidney over $87,000 in back taxes for a special district they are a part of. This ongoing convoluted issue involves years of taxation under compliance with the municipal code.
Sidney’s city council passed Ordinance No. 597 in 2012/2013 creating the TBID (tourism business improvement district). During the 2007 legislative session, cities were granted the power to create special districts by the state of Montana through House Bill 235. The goal of this legislation was to allow cities to generate tax revenues for funding tourism, promotion, and marketing efforts since sales taxes are barred from goods and services.
TBID funds are controlled by the board of directors, which is comprised of each hotel owner’s representation within the city of Sidney. Currently, there are eight hotels included in the TBID. They strive to grow the city’s tourism economy through increased visitor spending in lodging establishments. For every room booked, there is a flat $1.50 tax charged to the customer. Hotels collect this fee and report their total expenditures every business quarter. They are then invoiced by the city for the required amount, with 0.5% interest added to any prior unpaid balances. There is no option for hotels to opt out of this tax if they reside within Sidney city limits.
Since TBID’s inception, three hotels have a running debt. Per the most recent assessment, Holiday Inn owes Sidney $45,728.95, Microtel owes $32,145.91, and Wingate owes $10,001.72. These figures are the sums of how much each hotel currently owes the city in back taxes.
Holiday Inn’s acting manager, Victorino Perez, was unaware of the debt and notified his general manager, Tiffany Dunn, who has not responded. Perez is standing in for the current manager who is unfortunately being hospitalized after suffering a stroke. The hotel has reported and paid for the past two quarters, foregoing the invoicing procedure. Because of this, their past debts still stand.
Microtel and Wingate manager Dee Henderson was aware of the ongoing debt. Both hotels have reported their earnings for the past five quarters but have not paid the prior stated amounts. Last Summer, both hotels made payments in quarters two and three for varying amounts. This reduced their overall debt.
The majority of these debts were accrued during the COVID-19 pandemic and after the oil crash in Sidney when the hotels did not report their earnings but still collected the $1.50 tax from customers. According to the TBID bylaws, for every quarter that goes unreported, the Hotel is charged a 0.5% penalty on its balance. Microtel has 19 unreported quarters, Wingate has 15, and Holiday Inn has 24. These quarters equate to years of unpaid taxes and subsequent penalty fees.
Microtel and Wingate have special circumstances due to a change in ownership that occurred after TBID was originally established. Dee Henderson bought out his partner’s shares to become the full owner of the hotels. According to Henderson, he was not notified of this unsettled tax. His former partner was the one responsible for reporting and paying this tax but had failed to do so. Because this tax functions as a lean on the property, the debt carries over to new ownership.
Due to these difficult circumstances, the TBID board remitted Microtel's total debts from $107,080 to $37,040.76 and Wingate’s from $140,040 to $29,830. These new totals went into effect July 6, 2022. After this action, an amendment was passed to not allow any such further remissions.
Due to these three hotels' outstanding debts, the city council voted on September 6, 2022, to remove their members from the TBID board. There is still an option to appoint new members in the future. With the loss of three members, there is still a quorum on the board with the five other acting hotel members present. In 2023, those five members voted to renew the special district for another five years. Further, they expressed sentiments of how they feel it is unfair for the three hotels who have not paid their fair share to benefit from the increased tourism efforts that TBID provides. Additionally, the five members speculate how taxpayer money is being spent, if not allotted to the TBID fund.
This issue continues to prove legally complex. However, through conversations with multiple parties there seems to be a common goal: to make the TBID more effective.
“Ownership would love to put this behind and be a good community citizen,” Microtel and Wingate CFO John Grant said.
Grant did not deny the hotels’ delinquency and expressed a desire for civil discourse. Exact actions needed to reach a resolution are unclear. However, formal communication between parties seems to be the next logical step.
TBID board meetings are held on the first Tuesday of every month at the Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture. For TBID funding requests, reach out to the board's executive director, Kali Godfrey, at director@sidneymt.com. Also, the city treasurer, Jessica Chamberlin, is open for correspondence via email at clerktreasurer@cityofsidneymt.com and phone at 406-433-2809.