Microtel, Wingate, and Holiday Inn delinquent on city tax bills to the tune of $87,000.

 Hunter Simmons

Wingate, Microtel, and Holiday Inn owe the city of Sidney over $87,000 in back taxes for a special district they are a part of. This ongoing convoluted issue involves years of taxation under compliance with the municipal code.

Sidney’s city council passed Ordinance No. 597 in 2012/2013 creating the TBID (tourism business improvement district). During the 2007 legislative session, cities were granted the power to create special districts by the state of Montana through House Bill 235. The goal of this legislation was to allow cities to generate tax revenues for funding tourism, promotion, and marketing efforts since sales taxes are barred from goods and services.



