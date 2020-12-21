Every year Butterball does a hotline to help people who are baking a turkey. We’ve got something better this year, though. Area school children have stepped up with their ideas on how to make a great turkey for Christmas.

Fair warning. You may still need Butterball’s hotline after reading these tips. But these are bound to lift your spirits, even if your turkey isn’t going so well.

Rau Elementary SchoolMrs. Halvorson’s First Grade Class

I put it in the oven for 1 minute and 50 seconds and take it out. Put it in the freezer for 2 minutes and then I eat it.

-Raiden

First, chop a turkey. Second, cook the turkey. Then we put it in the oven. Last, it is time to eat.

-Capri

1. You take out the turkey’s heart.

2. You clean the turkey.

3. You cook the turkey.

4. You check the temperature and you close the oven.

5. You take the turkey’s bones out.

-Caleb

First, I clean the turkey. Second, I put the turkey in the oven. Third, I take the turkey out of the oven. Finally, we eat the turkey.

-Trinity

First, you kill the turkey. Then you cut the legs off. Then you get it washed til it is clean. Then you take the heart out, then take the red thing out. Finally, you cook the turkey.

-Bridger

First, you get a turkey. Second, you cook it. Third, you eat it.

-Allie

First, you kill the turkey. Then you wash the turkey. Then you cut the turkey’s legs off. Then you cook the turkey. When it is done you eat it.

-Billy

First, you scoop out the stuffing. Next, you cook it. Then you take it out of the oven.

-Emilia

First, you put it in the oven. Then you take the stuffing out of the turkey. Finally, you can eat it.

-Addison

1. I will clean the turkey.

2. I will stuff the turkey.

3. I will put it in the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

4. I will put the turkey in the oven.

-Brynlee

1. Crisp it.

2. Put sauce on it.

3. Put salt and pepper on it.

4. Put it in the oven for 10 minutes.

5. We let it get cold for a little bit.

6. Then we eat it.

-Aspen

Brorson Elementary

Mrs. Alisha Taylor’s first-grade classroom

You get the turkey from the store and you take the turkey home. Then you put the turkey in the oven 40 minutes.

By Ryken Macgrady

You Get the turkey from the Rintts then you tock it home then you kook the turkey in the oven.

By: Emily Carr

Lambert

Mrs. Johnson’s first-grade class

(Recipes not kitchen tested)

Get a Turkey at at Walmart. Before you cook it you need to: put in freezer and then get it out. Cook the turkey at 90 degrees for 1 minute. The turkey is done when it smells ready You can eat pumpkin pie with turkey. For dessert you can eat cake.

By: Curtis Saxton

Get a Turkey at the store. Before you cook it you need to: stuff it. Cook the turkey at 9 degrees for 1 hour. The turkey is done when: you see sum brown. You can eat: mash potatoes with the turkey. For dessert you can eat pumpkin pie.

By: Romany Dennis

Get a Turkey at the store. Before you cook it you need to: put seisoning it.

Cook the turkey at 1000 degrees for 4 hours. The turkey is done when mom tries it. You can eat corn and beans with the turkey. For dessert you can eat cake and ice cream.

By: Braelyn Sattler

Get a Turkey at the store. Before you cook it you need to: pick the feathers.

Cook the turkey at 10 degrees for 3 hours. The turkey is done when its brown. You can eat Corn and mashed potato with the turkey. For dessert you can eat Candy carist

By: Ava Anderson

Get a turkey an wash it. Before you cook it you need to: spice it. Cook the turkey at 9 degrees for 5 minutes. The turkey is done when its brown. You can eat Corn with the turkey. For dessert you can eat apple pie.

By: Maci Verschoot

Get a Turkey and pich the feather off. Before you cook it you need to: wash.

Cook the turkey at 6 degrees for 60 minutes. The turkey is done when it is brown. You can eat green beans and corn with the turkey. For dessert you can eat Cake.

By: paityn Huft

Get a turkey pick the feathers. Before you cook it you need to: spice it Cook the turkey at 80 degrees for 10 hours The turkey is done when in till it’s brown. You can eat mashed potato and corn with grave. For dessert you can eat puncin pie.

By; Milanya Beyer

Get a turkey we get The twrkey from the store. Before you cook it you need to: we put turkey in the oven. Cook the turkey at 10 degrees for 30 minutes. The turkey is done when: you hear the beep. You can eat mashed potatoes with the turkey. For dessert you can eat pumpkin pie.

By: Jorgen Simonsen

Get a Turkey: at the store. Before you cook it you need to: spice it Cook the turkey at 5 degrees for 5 minutes. The turkey is done when it beeps. You can eat stuffing and green beans. With the turkey. For Dessert you can eat pumpkin pie.

By: Clancy Marshall

Get a Turkey And wash it. Before you cook it you need to: stuff it. Cook the Turkey at 23 degree for 3 minutes. The turkey is done when you hear the time go off. You can eat fig and grapefruit, corn and rice with the turkey. For dessert you can eat pumpkin pie.

By: Anna Verschoot

Get a Turkey at the store. I plucked the feathers. Before you cook it you need to: spice it. Cook the turkey at 6 degrees for 10 Hours. The turkey is done when it beeps. You can eat buns and corn with the turkey. For dessert you can eat Pie.

By: Cohen Thornton

Get a turkey and wash it. Before you cook it you need to: pick the feethers off.

Cook the turkey at 8 degrees for 10 minutes. The turkey is done when smell good. You can eat mashed potatoes, gravy green beans, stuffing with the turkey. For dessert you can eat pumpkin pie.

By: Serenity Roth

East Fairview School

Mrs. Danielson’s class

1. Kill the turkey. Cut its head off. Cut a circle in its stomach for the stuffing. Take the bones out.

2. Put it on a pan. Put it in the oven for 2 or 3 hours. (It will still be too cold if you only cook it for one hour.)

3. Take it out of the oven. Put it on the counter for 4 minutes to cool off.

4. Cut it up with a kitchen knife and put it on a tray like teachers use when they take lunch out of the lunch room.

5. Decorate the table and have other people like grandmas come over.

5. Put the tray on the table and eat.

Mrs. Vine’s Class

1. Buy a dead turkey from the store.Take it out of the bag. Take out the heart and stuff. Clean the turkey with a towel.

2. Put it on a cake pan and put it in the oven. Set the timer for 30 minutes.

3. Take it out of the oven. Use a brush and a jar of dressing. Dip brush in the dressing and put it on the turkey to make it delicious.

4.Get the juice out of Turkey. Then cut it up with a kitchen knife.

5. Put it on a plate and put the plate on the table.

6. Set the table, put vegetables around the turkey, and have family come over.

7. Eat and enjoy!

Ms. Sundheim’s class

I would cook it 4° and 4 hours then i would take the trekeye out of the uvin

By: lucky

I would Cook at 7°

By: Ivyanna

I will Cauck it for 50°and for the ments it would be 10.

By: Eden

I cook at 100°and I caught with my dog.

By: Marshall

I am going to have my oven at 99° for 6 minutes.

By: Jaylynn

What did you do too get the turkey ready too cook? 1000° I would cook it for 10 that in owrs.

By: Andrew

I would cook it not burnt. I would cook it but not to hot for 5 minutes.

By: Erik

I will time it 5 minutes. 7°

By: Talia

I will defrost my turkey for 9 hour. I would Cook my turkey for 9 min. I would cook my turkey at 100°

By: Summer

I will place the turkey fethrs and then I will couk it. Then I will let it sit and it is going in the uvin and I would Couk it 10°

By: Anni

I will Cook my turkey at 12° for 10 hours.

By: Ruger

Westside School

Mrs. Lauckner’s first grade classroom

First, we take turkey. Next, take the paper off. Then, put ice on it Cook for 100 for 100 minutes. Finally, serve with ice cream.

By samuel

First, get a Turkey and some spice Next, we Need some on turkey Then, set the grillCook at 30 degrees For 15 mintues. Finally, Serve with Veggies and grapes

By: Karina

First, you kill a Turkey. Next, you Butcher it. Then put seasoning on it. Cook at 1000 degrees for 1 minutes. Finally Serve with your Family.

By: Sam s.

First, we need salt. Next, we need pepper. Then, we need spices. Cook at 90 degrees for 50 minutes.

Finally, Serve with Butter.

By: Aubrey

First, you get a Turkey. Next, you need to put mustard on it. Then, when it is done you check it. Cook at 22° for 78 minutes Finally, Serve with butter and drinks

By: Tibley

First, You get a turkey then, you need seasoning. Next, you need to Bake it. Then. you need to, check it. Cook at 77 for 82 Mintues Finally, Serve with mashed potatoes and gravy.

By: Addy

First, Put jalepino peppers on the turkey. Next, order Pizza. Then, Put salt on the turkey. Cook at 10000 for 10000 Minutes. Finally, serve with black pepper.

By: Brandon

First, Put salt on the turkey. Next, put on peppers over the turkey. Then, put in some gravy and Strawberries and grapes. Cook at 500 for 400 Minutes. Finally, Server with Yellow ice cream.

By: Braylon

First, You get a Turkey and put salt in the turkey. Next, put it in the oven with orange juice. Then, cook the Turkey. Cook at 5 for 1 Minutes. Finally, serve with stuffing.

By: Lily

First, Get a turkey and get spices out. Next, put spices on. Then, get others to come to eat with you. Cook at 3007 for 30 Minutes. Finally, serve with jenne peppy

By: Kalen

First, you get a turkey then you need some spices. Next, you need to make a pie. Then, you check if it is ready to come out. Cook at 300 For 1 Minutes. Finally Serve with Mashed Pototoes

By: Leyla

First, We take Turkey. Next, take paper off. Then, Put ice on lita Cook at 100 for 100 Minutes. Finally, serve with ice cream.

By: samuel

Westside school

Mrs. Ekness classroom

Ingredients you will Need: Garlic, tomados, lettuce, cabbage, Lemons, trce, samin, sauce, potatoes, spice. Oven temperature, 10 degrees. Cooking time, 5 hours.

By: Chloe

Ingredients you will need: Squash, Grrlc, potato chips, chips, Gaolic sauce, salt, ketchup sauce, Chili, sprinkles. Oven temperature, 95 degrees. Cooking time, 2 hours

By: Orlando

Ingredients you will Need: Salt meat frosting, garlic ketchup, Pumpkin spice BBQ, saucegarlic bread,

BBQcips. Oven temperature: 4 degrees Cooking time: 3 minutes

By: Bentley

Ingredients you will Need Lemon juice, Stuffing, Garlic, BBQ. Oven temperature: 10 degrees. Cooking time: 19 hours

By: Traycen

Ingredients you will Need: Stuffing, salsa, Chips, BBQ chips, Pretzels, ranch. Oven temperature: 6 degrees/ Cooking Time: 20 Minutes

By: Charles

Ingredients you will Need: Solt, BBQ sauce, Pepper, meat, Pukin Pepronoes, punkkin, stuff lim. Oven Temperature: 3 degrees Cooking Time: 5 hours

By: Derek

Ingredients you will Need: Spice, Mast potatoes, Grave, Garlic, Limes, Lemons, BBQ sauce, Chips, Salsa, Stuffing. Oven Temperature: 150000 degrees. Cooking Time: 50000 hours

By: Brystol

Ingredients you will Need: Cheese, Sbisies, fllowers, BBQ,Garlic Bread, Salt pepper, Ketchup, Lemon juice. Oven Temperature: 100 degrees. Cooking Time: 10 hours

By: Tyler

Ingredients you will Need: Stuffing, Lime, Potatochips, Garlic breab Chries, Onion Oven temperature: 11 degrees. CookingTime: 2 Hours

By: Len

Ingredients you will Need: BBQ Sauce, Stuffing, Potato chips, Ketchup, Pepper, Garlic OvenTemperature: 153 degrees. Cooking Time: 4 Hours

By: Roslie

Ingredients you will Need: Sensing, BBQ Sauce, Tomato Sacue, Ketchup, Lettuce, Protzels. Oven Temperature: 39 degrees. CookingTime: Hours

By: Carmen

Ingredients you will Need: Turkey, Pumpkin Spice, Peas, BBQ Sauce, BBQ Chips, Pretzels, Chili, Bread. Oven Temperature: 10 Degrees. CookingTime: 10 Hours

By: Watson

Ingredients you will Need: Chips Garlic, Ketchup, Salt Pepper, BBQ Sauce Corn, Tomato Juice, Green Beans. Oven Temperature: 11 Degrees. Cooking Time: 12 Hours

By: Destiny

Ingredients you will Need: Peas. Sauce, Lime, Pepper, Sprinkles GreenBeans, Garlic. Oven Temperature: 20 Degrees. Cooking Time: 12 minutes

By: Tomara

Ingredients you will Need: Lemons, Limes, Ketchup, Sprinkles, Tomato Juice, Garlic salt. Oven Temperature: 40 Degrees. Cooking Time: Minutes

By: Ava

Ingredients you will Need: Garlic, Sprinkles, Lemons, Seasoning. Oven Temperature: 10 Degrees. CookingTime: 3 Hours

By: Jason

Mrs. Beyer’s class

Ingredients you will Need: Turkey, salt, pepper, Corn, Peas, Stafen, pakins Grave. Oven Temperature: 303 degrees. Cooking Time: 15

By: Bentley Messer

Turkey, peeper, sugar, gravey, ketchup. Oven Temperature: 2000 Degrees. Cooking Time: 24 Howers

By: Kyle schmidt

Ingredients you will Need: Turkey, Peper, Sult, Lemin, Stuffing, Crambres, Sose, Corne. Clouaed, makcinches. Oven Temperature: 1002 degrees. Cooking Time: 3 ours!

By: Piper Lernerond

Ingredients you will Need: Turkey, Salt, Flower, peper, Stuffing, baking soda. Oven Temperature, 88 Degrees. Cooking Time, 4 owars

By: Ada Smith

Ingredients you will Need: Turkey, Salt, peper, Stuffing, Corn, Pumpkin pie. Oven Temperature: 200 Degrees. Cooking Time: 200 Hours

By; Trevon Smith

Ingredients you will Need: Turkey, flour, stufing, peper, sugar, juice, Grave, sop. Oven Temperature: 100 degrees. Cooking Time: 20 Hours

By: Grace Keller

Ingredients you will Need: Turkey, Meet, Turkey Hat, mash potatoes, bread. Oven Temperature: 5:43 degrees. Cooking Time: 5:43

By: Cawdyn Batty

Ingredients you will Need: Turkey, Salt, Peas, Grave. Oven Temperature: 106 Degrees. Cooking Time: 307

By: Addison Reuter

Ingredients you will Need: Turkey, Seasoning, Salt, Peeper, Baking sota, Stuffing,Gravee. Oven Temperature: 4 Degrees. Cooking Time: 4 hour

By: Maci Mullin

Ingredients you will Need: Turkey, Lime, Salt, water, Galic, Lemin Juse, peper, crabarrejuse, onyin. Oven Temperature: 300 Degrees. CookingTime: 2 Hours

By: Armani Evason

Ingredients you will Need: Turkey, Salot, peper, salad, vegetables, makishes, korn, Stafen, pukin. Oven Temperature: 100 degrees. Cooking TIme: 1 minit

By: Owen Rushing

Ingredients you will Need: Turkey, solt, pepr, shugr, stuffing, water, Meat, sos, baking sado. Oven Temperature: 100000000 degrees. Cooking Time: 4 hours

By: Ayden Schofill

Ingredients you will Need: Turkey, sot, pepr, ketchup. Oven Temperature: 10 Degrees. Cookingtime: 5 owrs

By: Killian

Mrs. Christensen’s class

Ingredients you will Need: Turkey, Stuffing, Butn, sos, Solt, Pepr. Oven Temperature: 61 Degrees. CookingTime: 4 hours

By: Jamisen Moore

Ingredients you will Need: Turkey. Salt, Pepr, Chips. Oven Temperature: 4 Degrees. Cooking Time: 6 days

By: Ru Saenz

Ingredients you will Need: Trke, butr. Salt, pepr, onion. Oven Temperature: 6 Degrees. Cooking Time: 6 Minutes

By: Kaden Ault

Ingredients you will Need: Turkey, Sallt, peper, onion, stuffing, pepers, Butter, meat, sos. Oven Temperature: 10 Degrees. Cooking Time: 4 hours

By: Gunnar

Ingredients you will Need: Turkey, buter, solt, stuffing, peper. Oven Temperature: 200 Degrees. Cooking Time: 1 Hour

By: Reece Hoff

Ingredients you will Need: Turkey, solt, peper,. Stuffing, jam, patos. Oven Temperature: 30 degrees. Cooking Time: 5 hours

By: Audry

Ingredients you will Need: Turkey, Carrots, stuffing, crackers, Lime Juse, Bread, solt, pepr, potatoes, gorlic. Oven Temperature: 25 Degrees. Cooking Time: 5 hours

By: Addy Hoffman

Ingredients you will Need: Stuffing, Turkey, butr, solt, peper. Oven Temperature: 5 Degrees. Cooking Time 4:45.46

By: Gabriella Munor

Ingredients you will Need: Turkey, Jam, Butre, water. Oven Temperature: 20 Degrees. Cooking TIme: 200 Hours

By: Landon

Ingredients you will Need: Salt, pepr, stuffing, sos. Oven Temperature: 4 degrees. Cooking Time: 251

By: Ava Linden

Ingredients you will Need: Turkey, stufen, butr, solt, pepr. Oven Temperature: 3 Degrees. Cooking Time: 4

By: Aivia Lopez

Ingredients you will Need: Trcey, stuffing, butr, spt, pipr, wodr. Oven Temperature: 5 degrees. Cook Timing: 4 minutes

By: Christopher potter

