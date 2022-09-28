Quilted heart found near Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture

Kali Godfrey, director of the Sidney Chamber of Commerce recently found this heart near the Chamber on her way in. It's part of a global movement to spread random acts of kindness around the world.

It’s a global sensation that’s recently found its way into Sidney, Montana. The I Found a Quilted Heart movement is a loosely knit band of people coming together around a random acts of kindness theme.

Quilted hearts are mysteriously and anonymously placed in locations with a simple tag reading, “I need a home.”



