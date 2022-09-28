It’s a global sensation that’s recently found its way into Sidney, Montana. The I Found a Quilted Heart movement is a loosely knit band of people coming together around a random acts of kindness theme.
Quilted hearts are mysteriously and anonymously placed in locations with a simple tag reading, “I need a home.”
The cute little hearts are meant to bless others with a simple act of kindness.
Sidney Chamber Director Kali Godfrey happened to find one of the quilted hearts here in Sidney right after Labor Day.
“I was kind of dragging myself to work,” she told the Sidney Herald. “At first glance I didn’t register what the little heart was, but when I realized that someone planted it there to uplift our office, I just felt so grateful. It’s pretty nice to have someone target you with kindness.”
Godfrey doesn’t know who made the heart, but said it is a fairly intricate piece of work.
“It has delicate little beading and several quilted rows,” she said. “It definitely took someone some thought.”
Hearts may be registered online at ifoundaquiltedheart.com, and a quick review of the site shows that Sidney has hosted at least three or four of the hearts.
A review of the site found that Godfrey’s heart wasn’t the first to be registered in Sidney. There were three or four others.
The project started after three sisters and their husbands found a quilted heart while vacationing in Nevada on a deserted trail that lay around the backside of a cave the husbands were exploring.
The little quilted heart had a hand-made tag that said simply, “I need a home.”
“We may never know who placed that quilted heart in the desert of Nevada, but we are thankful for it,” the I Found A Quilted Heart website states. “This beautiful little heart started a whole new purpose for us; blessing others with the same simple act of kindness.”
Participating in the project is easy. Well easy if you like to quilt. Hearts are made of fabric, generally about the size of a palm, and can be any shape of heart you wish.
Most have a layer of batting or fiberfill. They may be embellished with ribbons, buttons, sequins, etc.
No other words should be added to the tags or hearts. Embellishments should not have text. Tags should be kept plain text, without images.
Hearts should be placed anonymously and secretly in a public place to be found by a random stranger.
Don’t leave the hearts on personal or private property, such as a front porch, vehicle, door, bike, mailbox, little library, etc.
Don’t leave hearts in a cluster like a giving tree.
Don’t leave them in airports. Homeland Security will no be amused.
Don’t leave them in bathrooms, restrooms, washrooms, or in places where they may be thrown away by staff.
Don’t leave in National Parks, wilderness, forests, monuments, Bureau of Land Management or other federal public land areas.
Don’t leave inside any kind of retail store or on retail displays where they can be mistaken for merchandise.
Don’t leave in places that aren’t public, like hotel rooms, work desks, break rooms, offices, private retreats and the like.
Local parks, hiking trails, highway rest stops, community centers, outdoor shopping center, town square, foyer of public place, community bulletin boards, beach, nature trails, museum, tourist attractions, trees, bushes, fences in downtown areas are all examples of good places to leave hearts.