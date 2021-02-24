Canada oil will still travel from Alberta, Canada to refineries on the Gulf Coast, but those barrels will have to be taken by truck or rail.
The impact of that according to an analysis by the Energy Equipment and Infrastructure Alliance, will mean significantly more carbon emissions along the way.
According to the Association of American Railroads, it requires 433 gallons of locomotive diesel fuel to pull one loaded crude oil tank car from the Canadian Oil Sands to the U.S. Gulf Coast, 2,200 miles. It takes 144 gallons to bring the empty tank back for a refill, for 577 gallons total.
To transport the 400,000 barrels of oil Keystone XL would have carried, it will take 645 loaded tank cars per day. That’s 235,425 tank car loads per year. Multiplied by 577 gallons each, it will mean 136 million gallons of diesel fuel burned annually.
Each gallon of diesel emits 1.5 million tons of CO2. That 1.5 million extra tons of carbon dioxide will emitted per year.